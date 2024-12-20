The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

baby black bear

Explorer news

Adirondack stories that caught readers’ attention in 2024

By Melissa Hart

December 20, 2024

Hotel glut, Big Tupper, bears, oh my! A look at the top Adirondack headlines from the past year.

Black bear/human encounters, the future of the former Big Tupper ski center, a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse and hotel projects. Just a few of the big Adirondack stories from the past year.

Stories big and small came out of our communities this year. Now through the end of the year, we’ll be taking a closer look at at some of the issues we dug into in 2024. We’ll get started with a look at the most-read articles from the hundreds published in our magazine and on our website:

million dollar dam aerial photo
The Altona Dam, a.k.a. the Million Dollar Dam, was one of two built by William H. Miner on the Flat Rock Sandstone Pavement Barrens during the first decades of the 20th Century. Plagued by problems, this dam only produced power for 7 years between 1915 and 1922. One challenge was water seeping into the cobblestone beneath the reservoir. Miner attempted to stop the leakage by pouring 23000 cubic yards of concrete as floor, almost as much as in the dam itself. Known as the Scar Pit, it can be seen to the right of the Little Chazy River. Photo by Tom French

Top 10

big tupper ski area, one of the top Adirondack stories of 2024
Big Tupper on Mount Morris in Tupper Lake. The sale of the former ski area was of interest to Adirondack Explorer readers this year. Photo by Rick Godin

The rest of the top 25 stories

Inside a modular home by Adirondack White Pine Cabins. One of the top Adirondack stories of 2024.
Inside one of the modular homes made by Adirondack White Pine Cabins. Housing issues continue to be one of the topics top of mind for Adirondack Explorer readers. Photo by Mike Lynch

Which one was your favorite? Comment below!

Photo at top: A baby black bear that showed up the Hornbecks’ property in Minerva, which was one of many stories in 2024 that featured bears. Photo by Josh Trombley

Melissa Hart

Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor, combined with work for nonprofits. As the Explorer's digital editor, she serves as editor of Adirondack Almanack.(com) and helps manage the Explorer's website. When not online, she enjoys hiking, camping and other outdoors activities, and spending time with her husband, their twin daughters, and rescue animals -- two dogs and two cats. Sign up for Melissa’s newsletter

