Adirondack stories that caught readers’ attention in 2024

Hotel glut, Big Tupper, bears, oh my! A look at the top Adirondack headlines from the past year.
Black bear/human encounters, the future of the former Big Tupper ski center, a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse and hotel projects. Just a few of the big Adirondack stories from the past year.
Stories big and small came out of our communities this year. Now through the end of the year, we’ll be taking a closer look at at some of the issues we dug into in 2024. We’ll get started with a look at the most-read articles from the hundreds published in our magazine and on our website:
Top 10
- Empty beds in Adirondack hotels: The downside of tourism projects, by James Odato. In this story, we asked the question: Did hotel projects backed by state funds create an excess of rooms in the Saranac Lake area? Signs point to “Yes.”
- Million Dollar Dam: A historic Adirondack tale of engineering ambition by Tom French. The rise and fall of William H. Miner’s dams: A walk through history.
- Adirondack Park ski mountain property sells at auction for $650,000, by James Odato. Coverage of the much-anticipated auction of the former Big Tupper ski center and related land parcels.
- The first Adirondack Great Camp, by Tom French. A tour of the Duran family’s Pine Knot camp, part of Raquette Lake history, now owned by SUNY Cortland.
- Whiteface responds to concerns about trail conditions, by James Odato. Following complaints about unsafe conditions, Olympic Authority CEO Ashley Walden summons Belleayre manager to monitor operations.
- Adirondack Club and Resort property could move to foreclosure, by James Odato. The decision involves almost 6,000 acres formerly slated for development by now-defunct Adirondack Club and Resort project
- A closer look at black bear euthanizations in the Adirondacks, by Gwendolyn Craig. A deep dive into what types of bear encounters typically lead to euthanization and which counties have the highest rates of bear deaths.
- Four rescues, four High Peaks, three days, by Gwendolyn Craig. A rescue Friday, two rescues Saturday and a rescue Sunday: All in a weekend’s work for state forest rangers in the Adirondack mountains.
- Bear family’s death sparks outrage in Old Forge, by Jamie Organski. Following a weekend incident that resulted in the euthanizing of a female bear and her two cubs, residents of Old Forge look for ways to prevent it from happening again.
- Chestnut restoration project hits snag, by Chloe Bennett. ESF researchers plan to continue despite loss of foundation support for a genetically engineered strain of chestnut tree that’s disease resistant.
The rest of the top 25 stories
- Hundreds rally to save Adirondack-area prison, from our partners at the Times Union in Albany. Nearly a thousand correction officers, their families and supporters protest the planned closure of Great Meadow Correctional Facility outside the eastern edge of the Adirondack Park.
- Adirondacks’ battle against black flies: Bt’s role and debate over its use, by Tim Rowland. The black fly has long been reviled in the Adirondacks. But is it time to declare a truce?
- John Hendrickson’s will: Major Adirondack estate decisions ahead, by James Odato. Details on heirs and future conservation efforts emerging around the 36,000 acre Whitney Estate
- Eclipse fever hits Adirondack region, Explorer staff. Dispatches from around the Adirondacks leading up to, during and after the total solar eclipse on April 8.
- What Cedarlands property sale means for public access, by Mike Lynch. New owner, old easement at a former Adirondack Scout camp in Long Lake.
- Big Tupper ski center to go up for sale via public auction, by James Odato. The date is set for the sale of the former Big Tupper property.
Surviving a fall, by Phil Brown. An experienced ice climber describes his Jan. 9 accident in Cascade Pass.
- Missing hiker: What we know so far, as search enters 5th day, by Gwendolyn Craig. The most recent story on the list, about the search for a Canadian hiker who went missing on remote Allen Mountain.
Keene seeks solutions for growing hiker burden, by Tim Rowland. Rising conflicts, parking problems, and fights with trailhead stewards makes for a hot topic.
The impact of 18th-century human remains found in Lake George by Gwen Craig. The story of how 833 teeth unearthed at construction site sparked new burial protection legislation.
- Adirondack Rail Trail adds the next 15 miles, by Phil Brown. One of the most celebrated events of 2024.
- The promise of modular homes, by Tim Rowland. A potential piece of the housing puzzle, but can the Adirondacks attract manufacturers?
- Colvin’s Great Corner, revisited, by William Hill. Retracing a trek to a historic marker on St. Lawrence, Herkimer county lines
- Route 66, in miniature: The story behind an Adirondack landmark, by Arietta Hallock. The lasting legacy of a grandfather’s labor of love.
- Police issue warnings for solar eclipse traffic in Adirondacks, Times Union. One of many solar eclipse stories we had in the weeks leading up to the main event.
Photo at top: A baby black bear that showed up the Hornbecks’ property in Minerva, which was one of many stories in 2024 that featured bears. Photo by Josh Trombley
