How can Adirondack communities be more welcoming to all? Let’s talk about it!

Three upcoming opportunities to meet shared NCPR/Adirondack Explorer reporter David Escobar and help shape future work

In June 2024, North Country Public Radio and Adirondack Explorer launched a multi-year project to explore who feels included in Adirondack communities, who is left out, and how the Adirondacks can be a more welcoming place for all.

Starting March 25 in North Creek, the two media outlets are bringing that conversation to three towns spread across the region. Join us for a series of in-person, informal events featuring Report For America corps member David Escobar and managers and editors from NCPR and the Explorer.

They’ll present their latest reporting and moderate a discussion: What are some ways communities can attract new residents? What are the barriers preventing that from happening? What can the Adirondacks do as a region to make our communities more welcoming for all, including those with different physical abilities, religions, classes, races, genders or sexual orientations?

“As the Adirondacks contend with long-term population decline and its impacts on schools, fire departments, taxes, and more, belonging and welcoming have become front-and-center issues in the Adirondack Park,” said NCPR News Director David Sommerstein. “We want to listen to how Adirondackers think about these issues and ask for their ideas for stories.”

“Over the past eight months, David has made inroads into groups traditionally underrepresented in the Adirondacks, introducing us to a new range of voices and perspectives. Through hosting a series of these small, informal events, we hope to uncover new stories that aren’t currently being told. We’re looking to local communities to help move the conversation forward on how we, as a region, can make this special place even more inviting for visitors and would-be residents,” said Adirondack Explorer editor Melissa Hart.

Escobar has covered a number of issues around the region – from ongoing debates over access for people with mobility disabilities at Great Camp Santanoni to the legacy of Jamaican workers at a Champlain Valley apple orchard.

This will be a chance to connect with our newsrooms and learn more about David’s work. We’ll also open the floor for a Q&A session so you can ask questions about our coverage and share your thoughts for future stories.

