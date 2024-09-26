Editor changes ahead at Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer Digital Editor Melissa Hart has been named Editor in Chief, effective in early 2025. She succeeds James Odato, who has led the Adirondack Explorer reporting team for three years with a focus on accountability journalism. Odato announced he will retire in January 2025.

“We are so grateful to Jim for guiding our team to produce award-winning, impactful work,” said Publisher Tracy Ormsbee. “Now Melissa, with her strong journalism background and digital expertise, is the perfect editor to continue that accountability journalism as well as lead our news reporting into the future, developing content for all of our platforms.”

Melissa Hart will become the Explorer’s top editor in early 2025. Photo by Mike Lynch

During the past four years, Hart turned the Adirondack Explorer website into the go-to place for news about the Adirondacks. She more than doubled the site users, page views, newsletter subscribers and social following. She also oversaw large gains with the Explorer’s community forum site, the Adirondack Almanack.

Hart began her journalism career at The Ithaca Journal and also worked for newspapers in Fairbanks, AK, and Burlington, VT. She worked for the Adirondack North Country Association for five years in communications before joining the Adirondack Explorer. She lives in Peru, NY, and has Adirondack roots in Star Lake dating back to the 1800s.

“I look forward to working to continue to broaden the Explorer’s reach and deepen its engagement with readers, both within and outside the Park,” said Hart.

Under Odato, the Explorer investigated the spending and accounting of the 1996 Environmental Bond Act, which resulted in better monitoring of the bond act of 2022; took a deep look at aging dams and neglected unit management plans; and led a series about the lack of affordable housing in the Adirondack region. A search is underway for Hart’s replacement.

Jim Odato, editor of the Adirondack Explorer, announced he will retire in early 2025. Photo by Cindy Schultz

The Adirondack Explorer is a non-profit news organization that uses its news reporting and analysis to further the wise stewardship, public enjoyment for all, community vitality and lasting protection of the Adirondack Park, the largest park in the contiguous United States. Founded in 1998, the Explorer reaches millions of readers through its bimonthly magazine and website, email newsletters and its online forum Adirondack Almanack.