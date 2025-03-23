Explorer seeks audience development editor

The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit news organization headquartered in Saranac Lake, New York, amid a stunning landscape and outdoor recreation paradise, is looking for a dynamic audience development editor to oversee our digital products and grow even larger audiences for our environmental, recreation and community journalism. You’ll have an opportunity to make an impact on our fast-growing organization. This position is central to the Explorer’s strategic audience growth and revenue plans.

Who we are: We cover the Adirondack region in Northern New York state, an area larger than Vermont. We produce a bi-monthly magazine, as well as publish daily stories on our website: www.adirondackexplorer.org. We also have a slate of newsletters (daily and weekly) and a range of social media channels. Events are becoming a large part of our organization as well, helping readers connect with people working on solutions to the problems facing our communities.

At Adirondack Explorer, you’ll be part of a collaborative, talented team creating deeply reported, place-based journalism that focuses on the human-built and natural worlds in this special place.

What you’ll do:

Deepen connections with our social media followers, with a social media strategy across platforms that engages audiences and promotes our content.

Work with reporters to post stories to our CMS (WordPress). Write headlines and utilize SEO best practices in order to get readers’ attention and gain traction with search.

Oversee the content and usability of our website, and work closely with our freelance developer to effectively maximize existing content as well as develop new features.

Monitor social media trends and adapt strategies to make the most of them.

Use analytics to help inform content decisions and pitch story ideas to reach existing and new audiences.

Create engaging digital fundraising messaging during biannual campaigns and throughout the year.

Work with the Publisher and other members of our management team to align marketing efforts around subscriptions, fundraising, and other forms of reader revenue.

Help with event organizing and promotion.

Collaborate with the editorial team to publish platform-specific content that will resonate with audiences, including our slate of existing newsletters.

What we’re looking for:

The ideal audience development editor candidate has a passion for journalism and an understanding of the Adirondack Park. We’re looking for an excellent communicator with a solid understanding of digital content creation, experience with WordPress, knowledge of analytics, and familiarity with SEO. Must be adaptable, creative, self-directed and thrive in a fast-paced and evolving environment. Must be able to juggle multiple priorities, be an AP style wizard, and write a mean headline. Experience with Mailchimp or similar email-service provider is a plus.

Note: Applicants must be based in or willing to relocate to the Adirondack region in Northern New York state.

Salary and benefits:

Salary begins at $50,000 with a stipend for health care coverage; retirement benefits; and generous paid time off.

How to apply:

Send resume and links to relevant work examples to Tracy Ormsbee, Publisher: [email protected]