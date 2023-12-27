The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

2023 Explored: Adirondack leaders come and go 

December 27, 2023

A pack of retirements, departures cause group changes

By James M. Odato

Holding a microphone, Raul “Rocci” Aguirre, acting director of the Adirondack Council, speaks on a panel about diversity, equity and inclusion on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Camp Chingachgook in Fort Ann
Raul “Rocci” Aguirre, executive director of the Adirondack Council. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Several nonprofits and key institutions in the Adirondacks welcomed new leaders and parted ways with veteran directors this past year.

Among the changes:

The Adirondack Council appointed Raul “Rocci” Aguirre, as executive director. The environmental lobbying and activist organization replaced Willie Janeway, who announced his plans to step down earlier this year. 

Olympic Regional Development Authority Protect Chief Executive Officer Mike Pratt ended a nearly 38-year career with ORDA in September and was replaced by former Olympic bobsledder Ashley Walden. She had headed the group that organized the World University Games in Lake Placid in January.

Protect the Adirondacks named Claudia Braymer , attorney and Warren County supervisor, as the new deputy director and successor to Peter Bauer, the executive director, who is preparing to transition to another role in the organization in the next year. 

Josh Wilson, executive director of Barkeater Trails Alliance, decided to join family in Virginia, paving the way for a new head of BETA, Glenn Glover of Washington

2023 explored graphic

James McKenna (pictured at top), chief executive officer of ROOST – the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism – announced today that he is retiring from his current position. His final day will be two weeks after the April 8, 2024 eclipse.

The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) hired a new director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative – Tiffany Rea-Fisher – with a background in the arts, activism and community organizing . She became the second director of ADI, an ANCA program that aims to make the Adirondack region a more welcoming and inclusive place for residents and visitors, replacing Nicole Hylton-Patterson.

Holding a microphone, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, speaks on a panel about diversity, equity and inclusion on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Camp Chingachgook in Fort Ann
Tiffany Rea-Fisher, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, speaks on a panel about diversity, equity and inclusion March 10, 2023 at Camp Chingachgook in Fort Ann. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Paul Smith’s College let go Nicholas Hunt-Bull, it’s provost who had been interim president, after the school’s graduation in May. Interim President Dan Kelting assumed both positions as the college pursued a strategy to get leaner in the administrative ranks while dealing with enrollment and financial challenges.

Interim President of Paul Smith’s College Daniel Kelting in his office in the college administration building. Photo by James M. Odato
James Odato

