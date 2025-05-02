Southern Adirondack Audubon chapter gets surprise insurance cancellation

Even more surprising for group members: The reason for getting dropped. Insurer cites Audubon’s environmental ‘advocacy’

By James M. Odato

Typically, the agenda for the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society’s monthly board meeting involves hummingbird walks, backpack giveaways or migration reports. April’s session took birders by surprise when they learned their chapter is being canceled by its insurance company for being an environmental advocacy group.

“It’s insane,” said Laurie Murphy, treasurer for the 600-member chapter. She received the notice from The Hartford stating that in July the company was discontinuing the Audubon chapter’s property and casualty coverage.

“The reason for nonrenewal,” the terse notice stated, “is we have learned that you operate as an environmental protection organization.”

Murphy was stunned: “I assumed it was some AI search that went bad with something we weren’t involved in.”

Seeking clarity for the decision

As the society is a policyholder in good standing without any claims, the club reached out to its broker, Kristen Steinmiller. She pushed back on The Hartford, arguing that the society should be retained. The Hartford responded with a 98-word explanation with a few more details.

It said the society’s website declares its “primary goal is to protect the environment by preserving natural habitats and promoting environmental education.” Further, the response said, the chapter said it is tied to National Audubon, whose website refers to political advocacy.

“We are not a market for associations who look to protect, analyze, or monitor the environment against misuse or degradation from human forces,” the carrier said.

Town of Day resident Rob Snell serves as president of the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society, which had its insurance policy dropped by The Hartford for being an “environmental protection organization.” Photo provided by Rob Snell

Insurer’s stance on environmental groups raises eyebrows

Society President Rob Snell, a financial advisor who lives along Great Sacandaga Lake, said he understands the insurance industry business models. But he was “appalled and offended” by the notice.

“This has nothing to do with risk,” he said. “We’ve never put a claim in. All we’ve done is paid a premium.” Snell said since the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society became policyholders of The Hartford last summer its mission and website and actions have not changed.

He said the position of The Hartford smacks of conservative ideology and wondered if the company is influenced by the Trump administration’s view of environmental activism.

Other members agreed. “We don’t do advocacy . . . we are an independent chapter,” said John Loz, the former president and now programs chairman. “We do not do any lobbying; what we do is we just present environmental programs.”

The Hartford’s communications officer for business lines, Suzanne Barlyn, said she would look into the matter when contacted on Wednesday. But she and other representatives of The Hartford did not respond to inquiries about the notice and broker’s letter.

Are political agendas at play?

Asked if this is part of a trend by The Hartford, and other insurers, to back away from environmental organizations, a spokesman for the trade association for brokers was unsure. He said insurance companies have upped efforts for a few years to weed risk, using an array of excuses to bid policyholders goodbye.

“Several have gotten nonrenewals for weird reasons whether there’s been a loss or not,” said Bradford J. Lachut, director of government and industry affairs for the Professional Insurance Agents. The carriers, he said, are “looking at any reason to get out.”

He said he is unaware of whether The Hartford is driven by political agendas.

The Hartford is led by Christopher J. Swift, a Connecticut resident who has contributed to Republican campaign committees in recent years including one to elect South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. He and other insurance executives have indicated support of Trump’s willingness to deregulate and reduce taxes on the insurance industry, according to The Hartford Courant.

The company describes itself on its website as a supporter of reducing carbon gas emissions and as an insurer with a “track record in environmental leadership.”

“The Hartford recognizes the risks that climate change presents to people, businesses and communities and understands that the insurance industry has a critical role to play in managing and mitigating those risks as part of the global economy and its energy transition,” it says.

The company says it is aligned with the Paris Climate Accord and seeks to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2050. “We seek a pragmatic approach that reflects a balanced transition to a green economy,” it adds.

Brian Keegan, a spokesman for Environmental Advocates, an Albany-based lobbying group pushing for tougher environmental protections, said he had not heard of insurers dropping customers involved in environmental activism.

Officials with National Audubon did not respond to inquiries and Audubon New York Senior Communications Manager Sharon Bruce said her organization has nothing to say.

National Audubon provides its chapter of birders in the southern Adirondacks a small stipend for filing annual reports, about $1,200, Loz said. The chapter began searching for another insurer this week.

Photo at top: The golden-winged warbler is among birds Audubon New York hopes to conserve by promoting bird-friendly forestry. Photo courtesy of Audubon New York.