State Police, Paul Smith’s talking about academy on campus

Discussions with state police occur amid ongoing Fedcap acquisition process

By James M. Odato

New York State Police officials are considering leasing part of Paul Smith’s College for an academy for hundreds of recruits needing campus dormitories, eating facilities, a gym and classrooms.

The college is one of at least two sites — the other being the campus of Cazenovia College — the police force examined for a satellite of its Albany academy as it expands curriculum and students for law enforcement training.

“State police is looking at several locations for an auxiliary academy, including Paul Smith’s College,” agency spokeswoman Deanna Cohen said Tuesday. “No decisions have been finalized.”

She said the agency wants to operate four academies over the next two years, and “because there will be overlap, we are looking at locations to supplement our academy facility here in Albany.”

The classes last about six months. Cohen did not have information about whether firearms training and use of a shooting range is part of the plan.

A source familiar with the matter said the state police department has discussed placing perhaps 250 to 275 recruits at Paul Smith’s, requiring the school to provide three dormitories, the older gymnasium of the two on campus and other amenities to the tenants. Because of low enrollment, the college may be able to accommodate. The college had no immediate comment about the state police lease, but the relationship could offer lease revenues to a school struggling to gain tuition dollars.





Major Ruben A. Oliver, the State Police Troop B commander in Ray Brook, said he is aware of the interest in training recruits at Paul Smith’s. He said the Albany academy is hard-pressed to provide space for all the classes offered and satellite sites are sought because of the range of symposiums, seminars and events beyond recruit training.

The academy’s website says it serves about 14,000 persons a year, including troopers, recruits, and several thousand others from the criminal justice community.

The police agency rented space at SUNY Brockport in Western New York in 1986 and 1987 but has centered its training in Albany.

It has been in talks with Cazenovia College in Central New York for several months. Cazenovia is closing as a college after summer session ends this month but is still in discussions with the state police about leasing some of the campus, said Cazenovia spokesman Tim Greene.

As Paul Smith’s College is in the midst of discussions with state police over a potential satellite academy, a college official said the acquisition plan with The Fedcap Group is intact and remains under state review. Explorer file photo

Paul Smith’s acquisition process

The discussions with police officials come as the school is attempting to be acquired by The Fedcap Group, a New York City-based job training and workforce preparatory organization with which the college wants to partner to benefit from Fedcap staff and, potentially, students. State and college officials say approval of the acquisition could happen if the college amends its charter.

The proposed acquisition has been under review for many months by the New York State Education Department and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Expenses exceeded revenues at Paul Smith’s by $2.5 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, and by $2.2 million in the twelve months before, according to tax documents.

The state education department said it is reviewing a recently received “revised possible affiliation” plan from the college and Fedcap, a state official said.

Neither Fedcap or Paul Smith’s College would say what the new plan or amendment involves to the Adirondack Explorer, but a college official said the acquisition plan is intact and that requested information was provided to the state.

The acquisition would make the college part of Fedcap’s nearly two dozen nonprofit businesses. The college first put that acquisition plan before the state more than a year ago and it has been under scrutiny by several state lawyers who told the college that it would need a charter amendment for approval, according to documents and a state official.

Several sources familiar with the school’s operations said Fedcap has been managing key departments of the school and Provost Nicholas Hunt-Bull ended his career with the school after nearly eight years on May 31. Hunt-Bull had been the school’s president but was replaced by Interim President Dan Kelting last fall. Hunt-Bull did not respond to inquiries but was expected to move out of college housing this month.

Paul Smith’s College’s administration would not confirm the loss of key members of its staff, including Hunt-Bull but in response to a list of inquiries, the school said the partnership with Fedcap gives the college “a lifeline and a path to a bright and sustainable future” with better student services, additional educational opportunities and enhanced student experience.

If the acquisition occurs, Fedcap would be responsible for the college’s finances because the school’s balance sheet will be consolidated with Fedcap, including debt, Paul Smith’s said.

The administration said it has restructured campus operations “for more efficiencies” by leveraging Fedcap’s expertise and support in areas such as information technology, finance and fundraising.

“We have to date avoided layoffs to achieve cost savings,” the college said. “Each time an employee leaves we evaluate the necessity of the position given the reduction of revenue but also opportunity to modernize and restructure to deliver more efficiency. Still other times we have redirected those resources to other positions. For example, we have redirected resources to a new chief of staff as one example. We have at times filled the duties with short-term contracts that offer reductions but also an upgrade in technology.”