Adirondack Explorer, NCPR add shared reporter to cover diversity

The Adirondack Explorer and North Country Public Radio (NCPR) are thrilled to welcome journalist David Escobar as a Report for America corps member. In a unique partnership between the two regional newsrooms, Escobar will report on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Adirondack Park. He will begin in July.

Report for America is a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on issues and communities that historically haven’t received much coverage. In the North Country, there has long been a dearth of in-depth reporting on race and diversity.

“Report for America storytellers help ensure that under-covered communities and issues receive the attention they deserve,” said Earl Johnson, vice president of recruitment and alumni engagement at Report for America. “Here, journalists find not just a job but a calling—a chance to make a profound difference where it matters most.”

The percentage of white, non-Hispanic residents in all but one of the counties that comprise the Adirondack Park is more than 90%. The vast majority of visitors (95%) are white. At the same time, Adirondack communities are losing population. School enrollment has plummeted, volunteer fire departments struggle to find new recruits, and some local government offices don’t have any candidates. As the region’s population remains mostly stagnant or in decline, it’s critical to attract new, more diverse residents. Reporting on these issues is imperative.

Escobar’s reporting, through this journalism partnership, will delve deep into these questions, convening a regionwide conversation through print, radio, digital and podcast stories, as well as a series of in-person events.

“I’m privileged to join the talented teams at NCPR and The Adirondack Explorer. I can’t wait to explore the communities around Adirondack Park and meet the people that make North Country such a special place! I’m excited to share my passion for storytelling to investigate the region’s diverse culture, both past and present,” Escobar said.

“Adirondack Explorer and NCPR have been talking for years about collaborating to increase our coverage of diversity and inclusion in the Park,” said NCPR News Director David Sommerstein. “We can’t wait to see where this unique reporting leads our communities.”

“Adding David to cover Adirondack Park diversity matters is significant to all of us interested in knowing more about the individuals and populations that are part of the past and present of the park,” said Explorer Editor Jim Odato.

Before accepting this position, Escobar worked on the podcast Our Body Politic, about the impact of women of color in politics. He also has reported for public radio stations in the Bronx and New York City.

Escobar will report for both the Adirondack Explorer and NCPR, online, in print, and on the radio. He will be based in the Explorer’s newsroom in Saranac Lake.

David Escobar’s reporting is made possible by generous donations from community members like you!