northern lights

Join us in a visual journey with nature photographer Jeff Nadler

By Adirondack Explorer

February 6, 2025

Explore More: aurora borealis, Jeff Nadler, Wildlife photography

Wildlife photographer Jeff Nadler will present on his experience in capturing the Aurora Borealis

Join us for a live presentation with nature photographer Jeff Nadler and reporter Mike Lynch on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at noon. Nadler will take us on a visual journey through his adventures photographing moose and birds in the Adirondack Park and, more recently, the northern lights.

In 2024, he seized a rare peak in the solar cycle to capture auroras an incredible 24 times. He’ll reveal the secrets behind his stunning shots, offering expert tips on witnessing this phenomenon firsthand. After the 30-minute presentation, stick around for an interactive Q&A session.

Register for the event here

Submit your questions here

red bird
A white-winged crossbill perched on a tree branch in Newcomb. Photos by Jeff Nadler
northern lights
Photographers had more northern lights shows than normal in 2024.
Moose
A bull moose in the Moose River Plains.

