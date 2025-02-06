Join us in a visual journey with nature photographer Jeff Nadler

Wildlife photographer Jeff Nadler will present on his experience in capturing the Aurora Borealis
Join us for a live presentation with nature photographer Jeff Nadler and reporter Mike Lynch on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at noon. Nadler will take us on a visual journey through his adventures photographing moose and birds in the Adirondack Park and, more recently, the northern lights.
In 2024, he seized a rare peak in the solar cycle to capture auroras an incredible 24 times. He’ll reveal the secrets behind his stunning shots, offering expert tips on witnessing this phenomenon firsthand. After the 30-minute presentation, stick around for an interactive Q&A session.
