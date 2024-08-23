Judge dismisses defamation suit against Adirondack Explorer, Adirondack Wild

Marina attorney promises to appeal decision that critical advertisement is protected as public participation

By Zachary Matson

A Franklin County judge on Thursday dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by marina developers against the Adirondack Explorer and nonprofit Adirondack Wild over an advertisement criticizing a proposal to expand a marina on Fish Creek Ponds.

The judge ruled the lawsuit was an example of a SLAPP suit, or strategic lawsuit against public participation, and that the statements in the advertisement were protected as truthful or opinions on a topic of public interest.

“There can be no doubt that the [suit] is one involving public petition and participation,” Franklin County Supreme Court Justice John Ellis wrote in the decision.

Ellis also ruled that USL Marina, which earned Adirondack Park Agency approval in May to overhaul the former Hickok’s Boat Livery, pay the attorneys’ fees for the Explorer and Adirondack Wild.

Matt Norfolk, a Lake Placid attorney representing the marina, on Friday said he planned to appeal the decision. He said he didn’t agree with the judge’s analysis that the statements in the advertisement were true, calling it “misplaced.”

New York expanded its so-called anti-SLAPP law in 2020, elevating the standard a plaintiff must meet in demonstrating a suit should be allowed to move forward if it involves an action deemed public participation. The law is meant to protect citizens, activists and journalists against lawsuits aimed to intimidate them against participating in matters of public interest.

The marina’s claim centered on an advertisement – or “call to action” – Adirondack Wild paid to run in the Explorer’s November/December 2023 issue. The advertisement criticized the proposal to increase the size and capacity of the marina, arguing it was “completely out of scale with its environment.”

Numerous nearby property owners and longtime campers at the public Fish Creek Campground also opposed the project, arguing it would increase boat traffic in the pond and narrow channel to Upper Saranac Lake and create potential risks to public safety and the environment.

The marina site on Fish Creek Ponds photographed June 7, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

A similar project by the same developers on Lower Saranac Lake also stirred opposition and years of litigation.

The developers have said they are looking to renovate dilapidated marinas to meet modern safety and environmental standards and provide an asset to the community.

“It’s a couple of rundown marinas we are trying to improve to give people access to the lake,” Mike Damp, owner of USL Marina said after the APA approved the project. “I don’t know why it’s become a lighting rod.”

David Gibson, executive director of Adirondack Wild, on Friday cheered the judge’s decision and said he expected an appeal to also go the advocacy group’s way.

“It doesn’t stand a chance in the Appellate Division given the clarity of this decision,” Gibson said.

Gibson said he thinks the lawsuit was an attempt to intimidate the nonprofit and others from criticizing the marina during a public process before state agencies. He lauded the decision as affirming the rights of advocacy groups around the state to engage in permitting and other issues involving governmental decisions.

“The most important aspect of this decision is that it lifts the fear of intimidation from other nonprofit advocates, groups that are similar to ours around the state,” Gibson said.