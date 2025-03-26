Adirondack Explorer earns recognition for diversity and climate reporting, overall news presentation 

Explorer’s digital work gains attention of New York Press Association judges

By Melissa Hart

Adirondack Explorer secured four awards from the New York Press Association this past weekend.

Judges considered work produced in 2024 by media publications statewide, submitted to the association’s Better Newspaper Awards. Explorer staff took home two second-place and two third-place honors for the organization’s digital work.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The awards recognize the following work:

Best distinguished coverage of diversity, second place

This award went to reporter David Escobar. His work is a shared position between Adirondack Explorer and North Country Public Radio, made possible with support from Report for America. The Explorer submitted a variety of Escobar’s work from the second half of 2024, representing a range of stories that highlight traditionally underrepresented people and communities throughout the Adirondack Park.

What the judge said: “Straightforward reporting. Accessible writing. And the writer can take pictures to go with his stories. Well done all the way around!”

Check out these two upcoming opportunities to meet David and talk about his work

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Best video, second place

For this entry, the Explorer submitted a video from our Climate Voices of the Adirondacks series, produced last year by reporter Chloe Bennett (and currently overseen by reporter Mike Lynch). The award-winning video focuses on composting advocate Jennifer Perry, who lives in Redford.

Judge’s comment: “The Adirondack Explorer’s ‘Climate Voices,’ here focusing on composting, is powerful because it does indeed give voice to specific issues.”

Best news web site, third place

Adirondack Explorer’s website received an award for overall presentation of news.

From the judge’s notes: “A strong mobile experience.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Spot news coverage, third place

The Explorer team as a whole was recognized for our reporting across the region on the day of the total solar eclipse April 8, 2024.

Judge’s note: “Cool coverage and all-encompassing perspective, from the Girls Scouts to the brewery!”

Slides from the award show can be viewed here.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.