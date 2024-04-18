The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Donate
Subscribe

Climate voices of the Adirondacks

A spotlight on Adirondackers working toward a better planet.

Watch this introduction video to learn more about the series:

Charlie Reinertsen

A photographer points a camera in a snowy forest.
Charlie Reinertsen, a naturalist and photographer, takes a photo of a gray jay at Bloomingdale Bog in January. Photo by Chloe Bennett

Sharing a passion for peatlands

Charlie Reinertsen developed the Wild Center’s climate solutions exhibit in 2022. Most recently Reinertsen launched a project exploring peatlands with photos and writing. The Northern Peatlands Project presents the ecosystems in stunning photo galleries and an email newsletter.

Read more about Charlie and his work

WATCH: Charlie explains why peatlands are important for climate solutions

Sunita Halasz

Sunita Halasz, a mentor to the North Country Climate Club, stands in Paul Smiths in March. Photo by Chloe Bennett

Guiding future environmentalists

Sunita Halasz, an ecologist, has followed climate science for years. Now she’s guiding future climate activists as a mentor to the North Country Climate Club.

“It’s a heavy message, but it’s a message that has tons and tons of hope and action in it,” said Halasz. “And if we as adults understand that, we can be mentors, we can be followers of the youth who are already such leaders in the climate movement, and we can just support each other.”

Read more about Sunita and her work.

WATCH: Sunita shares how she got involved in the climate space and what actions the club is taking.