Climate voices of the Adirondacks

A spotlight on Adirondackers working toward a better planet.
Watch this introduction video to learn more about the series:
Charlie Reinertsen
Sharing a passion for peatlands
Charlie Reinertsen developed the Wild Center’s climate solutions exhibit in 2022. Most recently Reinertsen launched a project exploring peatlands with photos and writing. The Northern Peatlands Project presents the ecosystems in stunning photo galleries and an email newsletter.
Read more about Charlie and his work
WATCH: Charlie explains why peatlands are important for climate solutions
Sunita Halasz
Guiding future environmentalists
Sunita Halasz, an ecologist, has followed climate science for years. Now she’s guiding future climate activists as a mentor to the North Country Climate Club.
“It’s a heavy message, but it’s a message that has tons and tons of hope and action in it,” said Halasz. “And if we as adults understand that, we can be mentors, we can be followers of the youth who are already such leaders in the climate movement, and we can just support each other.”
Read more about Sunita and her work.
WATCH: Sunita shares how she got involved in the climate space and what actions the club is taking.