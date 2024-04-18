Climate voices of the Adirondacks

Sunita Halasz

Sunita Halasz, a mentor to the North Country Climate Club, stands in Paul Smiths in March. Photo by Chloe Bennett

Guiding future environmentalists

Sunita Halasz, an ecologist, has followed climate science for years. Now she’s guiding future climate activists as a mentor to the North Country Climate Club.

“It’s a heavy message, but it’s a message that has tons and tons of hope and action in it,” said Halasz. “And if we as adults understand that, we can be mentors, we can be followers of the youth who are already such leaders in the climate movement, and we can just support each other.”

