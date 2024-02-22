The power of peatlands

Northern Peatlands Project documents the carbon storing, biodiversity of these unique ecosystems

Formed over thousands of years, one type of wetland is known for its carbon storage capacity and unique biodiversity: Peatlands.

The Adirondack region is home to unusually large tracts of peatlands. Some of the best-known include Bloomingdale Bog, Spring Pond Bog and Shingle Shanty Preserve and Research Station near Long Lake. In total, lands like these cover about 3% of Earth’s surface, holding more carbon than the world’s forests.

Peat is made up of thick layers of decomposed plant material reaching down more than 30 feet in places. That’s according to Stephen Langdon, director of Shingle Shanty.

“It’s deeper than the trees are tall in a lot of these places,” he said. “Which is kind of a weird way to think about it.”

Charlie Reinertsen, a naturalist and photographer, takes a photo of a gray jay at Bloomingdale Bog in January. Photo by Chloe Bennett

Meet an Adirondacker inspired to center his work around peatlands.

Charlie Reinertsen developed the Wild Center’s climate solutions exhibit in 2022. After spending time learning under Langdon, Reinertsen launched a project exploring peatlands with photos and writing. The Northern Peatlands Project presents the ecosystems in galleries and a newsletter.

Learn more about Reinertsen in the video below. Watch for our next magazine that examines biodiversity, conservation and the value of peatlands.