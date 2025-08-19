Learning to tell stories in the Adirondack wilderness

Reflecting on an Explorer intern’s summer well spent breaking news and making ripples

By Zachary Matson

Earlier this summer we got a tip at the Adirondack Explorer: a land owner was cutting off access to a popular and long-used portage trail from Oseetah Lake to Pine Pond.

I was swamped but knew it was the kind of story our readers turn to us for answers. My colleagues likewise didn’t have the bandwidth to dig into the issue. Fortunately, our summer intern was due to start any day. So Brenne Sheehan got the assignment during her first morning on the job.

It took the entire two months of her internship, but Sheehan got to the bottom of the contested trail (spoiler: the landowners seem to be acting within their rights), along with publishing a torrent of other stories on education, healthcare and a moose unable, sadly, to move off of Goodman Mountain trail. After digging through property records, interviewing sources, scouring old maps and running into the landowners the way only an Adirondack journalist can, from the seat of her kayak, Sheehan filed the Pine Pond story hours before leaving town for Syracuse, where she studies journalism.

The day she spent paddling Henderson Lake with me didn’t make the deadline any easier.

Adirondack Explorer summer intern Brenne Sheehan paddling on Henderson Lake. Photo by Zachary Matson

My original plan was to take her to Boreas Ponds, where I could give her the rundown of one of the more interesting land classification debates of recent years. I paddled the ponds last year and enjoyed following the inlet stream as far into the vast wetlands above Boreas Ponds as the increasingly swift current would allow. But a newsroom suggestion—and brief debate over the pros and cons of Boreas Ponds versus Henderson Lake—shifted the plan. Plus: Sheehan could check out Tahawus and the Upper Works trailhead. And it would be my first time paddling the Hudson River’s headwaters lake.

Is your boat light enough to carry a third of a mile? I asked. Yes, no problem, Sheehan assured me. A couple days later, we each shouldered an end of her hulking kayak as we carried it down the wide path between the parking lot and put-in at Henderson lake, after I had already hurried my boat down the portage. Every internship is a learning experience.

Within five minutes of paddling, we spotted a pair of loons out fishing a short distance from our boats. Another one called from somewhere across the lake.

Views of Wallface Mountain on Henderson Lake. Photo by Zachary Matson

“That’s my first loon call,” Sheehan said. “I love it. It’s awesome.”

We paddled west and south across the lake before turning around to explore the lake’s long arm stretching north closer and closer to the High Peaks, taking in the close views of Henderson, McNaughton and Wallface mountains. Heron fished on gangly limbs in an area of low water, and a gaggle of Canada geese waded in a marshy inlet cove.

Sheehan reflected on her two-month experience reporting in the Adirondacks. She valued the opportunity to cover local issues and quickly grew to appreciate the region’s deep commitment to conservation and its unique identity.

“Everyone has a mutual goal toward conservation and taking care of the park and taking care of the people around them,” she said.

Sheehan showcased a good instinct for journalism, knowing the job is as much about asking questions as it is answering them. As the rare student journalist also studying data science, I hope her skillset will be a boon to many future newsrooms.

“Good journalists don’t teach, they learn,” she wrote in a farewell column for the Adirondack Almanack.

As we paddled, I confessed the guilt I sometimes feel when reporting from a scenic Adirondack lake. After years of covering hundreds of school board meetings in a local news industry slowly evaporating before us, I wonder if my work would do more good somewhere else. Where the news at a local newspaper moves at the numbing pace of an always-approaching tomorrow, covering the environment in a place like the Adirondack Park occurs at a glacial pace by comparison. (Sometimes literally.)

A group of Canada Geese gathered in this cove on Henderson Lake. Photo by Zachary Matson

But environmental reporting is different than local community reporting (though we also do that). We cover how people interact and coexist with the environment, how we shape it and how it shapes us. We cover the Adirondacks’ sensitive environment as a sentinel of changes coming to all of us. Also, glaciers deserve coverage, even ones that melted thousands of years ago.

Shehaan said she had pondered a similar question before accepting the internship, when she was also weighing an opportunity at the Philadelphia Inquirer. She wants her work to make an impact, as any good student does.

“Does this matter? It does matter, and I know that now,” she said. “What makes journalism and storytelling so valuable is its humanity, that it relates to people.” Even if it’s about a portage trail through the wilderness—and a sliver of private land.