Eclipse fever hits Adirondack region

Adirondack Regional Airport reaches capacity as eclipse chasers flock to High Peaks

By James M. Odato and Zachary Matson

10:15 a.m.: The Poke-O-Moonshine trailhead parking area was full this morning and hikers said they were 46ers or experienced. They headed up the trail with plans to spend the day and view the eclipse from atop the minor peak. There was no ranger in sight.

The first buses rolled into Tupper Lake. A line of cars are heading into the Adirondack Wild Center lot.

Earlier in the day, several people set up tripods along the Adirondack Loj Road. The Department of Transportation’s traffic cam showed moderate to light traffic on Route 87.

As ground traffic on roads moved well in the region leading up to the solar eclipse display this afternoon, the Adirondack air strip in the High Peaks reported reaching its threshold for bookings of those flying into the region.

“We’re capped at 50 flights and we’re completely booked,” said Johnny Williams, a coordinator of the Adirondack Regional Airport near Lake Clear.

A shuttle service, Polar Express, set up special eclipse rides to Saranac Lake to ferry those who were unable to book rental cars at the airport, he said. He said the restaurant he runs with his brother, the mayor of Saranac Lake, saw a spike in business over the weekend.

At the airport, the café is planning a special barbecue for customers. The airstrip region is in a spot where the total eclipse of the sun will be among the longest in the Adirondacks, about 3 minutes and 33 seconds.

“We’re ready and waiting for a lot of excited eclipse viewers,” Williams said.

The airport and greater High Peaks region have drawn substantial visitor interest as it is in the path of totality of today’s total solar eclipse, meaning that the day will be like night about 3.5 minutes with complete blockage of the sun this afternoon. The entire eclipse phenomena, including partial blockage, will last more than 3 hours and 21 minutes in the greater High Peaks region of the Adirondack Park.

A text message alert sent Monday morning

As early indications suggest heavy bookings at hotels and competition for restaurant seats in the Adirondacks, the state issued warnings to motorists to keep shoulders open for emergency vehicles on roadways of High Peaks region.

The eclipse that will travel from Texas to Maine today should begin its partial blocking of the sun in the High Peaks after 2 p.m., 2:13 p.m. in Lake Placid for instance, and be done with its tour of the North Country by 4:37 p.m.

Emergency services officials are on high alert in the sparsely populated villages and towns.

Tupper Lake Police Chief Eric Proulx said his entire seven-person department is on duty, focusing primarily on illegal parking control. He said he anticipates that any gridlock will be temporary.

“Traffic will always clear up and go away eventually,” he said.

At the Adirondack Wild Center in Tupper Lake and the local observatory thousands of visitors are expected.

An aerial show of LP Quinn Elementary School in Tupper Lake, where an eclipse-viewing event will take place today. Photo by Tom French

State leaders have moved teams of parks and ranger personnel to the region to help with viewing and visitor services.

Department of Environmental Conservation Region 5 Ranger Captain Kevin Burns said Sunday should point to backcountry usage on Monday. Trailheads seemed to have drawn above normal traffic for this time of year.

Some rangers will stay put near popular Route 73 trailheads along Keene to Lake Placid so they are positioned and don’t have to battle traffic if rescue is needed.

On planning for the many unknowns, Burns said the rangers “handle whatever comes up.”

“This is going to be a really special event, and I want to make sure people are safe,” Burns said.

The DEC is asking people to come with a backup plan in case they encounter tricky conditions on trails and turn around and find a safer viewing spot.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland said that traffic is going to be the greatest as people are leaving after the eclipse events.

“When the eclipse is over everyone is going to get on the road and leave at once,” Gillilland said. That is when he is concerned about vehicles running out of gasoline or electric charge.

