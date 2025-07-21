Father of girl found dead in Ticonderoga charged with murder

Luciano Frattolin was booked early Monday at the Essex County jail

By Mike Goodwin, Lauren Stanforth, Patrick Tine, Times Union

TICONDEROGA — Luciano Frattolin, the Canadian businessman whose report Saturday that his 9-year-old daughter Melina Galanis Frattolin was kidnapped triggered a frantic search before authorities found her body in Ticonderoga and said no abduction occurred, was charged with second-degree murder, State Police said Monday.

Dressed in a disposable Tyvek suit and boots after police seized his clothing, Frattolin was arraigned Monday morning in town court, where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was sent back to the Essex County jail where he was being held on the murder charge as well as a count of concealment of a human corpse.

State Police told reporters earlier Monday that Frattolin and his daughter were in the U.S. on vacation and were due to return to their homes in Montreal on Sunday. Melina spoke to her mother by phone at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and appeared to be in good health. State Police believe the girl was killed sometime between that call and her father’s 9:58 p.m. call to 911.

Frattolin initially told investigators his daughter was abducted by two men in a van when he stopped his vehicle to urinate by the side of the road, Capt. Robert McConnell said.

“He fabricated the initial report of the abduction,” McConnell said. Instead, troopers said, Frattolin killed his daughter and left her in the shallow end of a pond in Ticonderoga.

State Police said the girl’s mother had full custody of the child, and though the couple split up in 2019, Melina’s mother did not believe her ex-husband posed a danger to their daughter, McConnell said.

He was booked at the Essex County jail at 2:04 a.m.

Troop G BCI Commander Captain Robert McConnell discusses, during a press conference at State Police Troop G Headquarters, the arrest of Luciano Frattolin on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Latham, N.Y. Frattolin is the Canadian businessman whose 9-year-old daughter Melina Galanis Frattolin was found dead Sunday in Ticonderoga. Lori Van Buren/Times Union

The search for Melina prompted an Amber Alert sent by State Police early Sunday that said the girl was last seen in a white van that pulled onto the Northway in Lake George and that she was in “imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.” But as Sunday wore on, authorities released few further details about the girl’s disappearance and focused on alleged inconsistencies in her father’s statements to investigators.

Warren County dispatchers fielded over 800 calls on Sunday. The child’s body was found by a state Department of Environmental Conservation police officer who was taking part in a grid search on Sunday, according to the officer’s union, the Police Benevolent Association of New York State. State forest rangers coordinated the search. Authorities have not revealed why the search focused on Ticonderoga.

Frattolin reported his daughter missing just before 10 p.m. Saturday near the Northway’s Exit 22 in Lake George. Frattolin is a Canadian with connections to Montreal, according to a biographical page for a coffee company he founded. The page also makes several references to Melina, who is described as “the light of his life.”

An Amber Alert for the missing girl was issued early Sunday morning. But State Police later said there was “no indication that an abduction occurred.” The child was found dead in Ticonderoga and the alert was canceled at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers have not publicly disclosed a cause of death for the child, or said where her body was found in the Essex County community, which is an hour north of Lake George.

Investigators said Frattolin gave them inconsistent statements as the investigation unfolded.

The search for Melina was a multi-agency effort involving the troopers, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police and state forest rangers, local Ticonderoga police, as well as State Police air and K-9 units.

The initial Amber Alert, which sounded on phones around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, said Melina may have been in a white van heading south from Exit 22 on the Northway.

Based on the update from State Police released late Sunday afternoon, it is now unclear if the girl was ever in Lake George or Warren County. It was also not known on Sunday how long father and daughter had been in the U.S.

Photo at top: Luciano Frattolin, 45, is escorted away from Ticonderoga Town Court after being arraigned Monday on a second-degree murder charge that accuses him of killing his 9-year-old daughter Melina, on Saturday, before, State Police said, calling 911 to report she’d been abducted. Patrick Tine / Times Union