Amber Alert canceled when missing 9-year-old girl found dead

Story still developing; State Police say her father had conflicting stories about her disappearance

By Lauren Stanforth, Patrick Tine, Times Union

LAKE GEORGE — Melina Galanis Frattolin, the subject of an Amber Alert issued early Sunday morning, has been found dead in Ticonderoga, State Police announced Sunday afternoon.

In an update released just before 4:30 p.m., troopers said there was “no indication that an abduction had occurred” and that her father, Luciano Frattolin, had initially reported her missing just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers said police “identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided.”

New York State Police issued an Amber Alert at 1:29 a.m. Sunday that said a 9-year-old girl had been abducted by an unknown suspect from Lake George four hours earlier Saturday night. At 4:18 p.m., the alert was canceled.

The intial alert said Melina was last seen traveling southbound in a white van on I-87 near exit 22 at 9:40 p.m. Saturday. (The initial alert said she was last seen at 7:40 p.m., but it was changed to the later time shortly afterward.)

The State Police’s Facebook post on the alert noted there was no suspect in the case. “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death,” the alert read.

The alert did not give any details about what the child was doing at the time of the apparent abduction, where exactly she was, or who she was with.

A State Police spokeswoman said Sunday morning that the sheriff’s office was leading the investigation and referred any questions to that department.

The Sheriff’s Office had put nothing out on its website or Facebook page about the alert all day. No one could be reached there for comment. On Sunday afternoon, State Police said they would be taking over the investigation.

Highway alert signs told drivers on Sunday to “call 511” to get details on the alert.

The Lake George Amber Alert was the second active one in the U.S. early Sunday morning: An alert related to the disappearance of two teens who went missing in Idaho in June was also still active, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Times Union previously reported on how Amber Alerts work following the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl from Moreau Lake State Park on Sept. 30, 2023. The alert in that case wasn’t broadcast until roughly 15 hours after the girl’s parents reported her disappearance. The girl was found alive two days later in a trailer used by Craig N. Ross Jr. Ross is currently serving a prison term of 47 years to life.

Amber Alerts blast details about a child’s disappearance or known abduction to media outlets and government-run communications systems, including posting information on public messaging signs. They are named for Amber Rene Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted while riding her bike in North Arlington, Texas, in January 1996. Hagerman’s body was discovered four days later; her killer has never been identified.

The Amber Alert system in New York, administered by the State Police, has been in operation since 2002. The number of alerts varies annually, and in some years only a few are issued.

The concept is to seek the public’s help as quickly as possible in trying to find an abducted child, which can be especially helpful if there is a vehicle description and/or the license plate of a suspect. The alerts are usually issued immediately if there are any witnesses to an abduction. But without an eyewitness, the alerts are generally delayed until a search and investigation eliminate other possibilities and law enforcement officials have concluded there is a reasonable basis to believe a child has been abducted.

In abductions where the perpetrator is a family member — crimes that are much more common than kidnappings involving a stranger — the alerts generally are not issued unless there is information that a child may be in imminent danger of harm.