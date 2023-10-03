Charlotte Sena is found alive, suspect in custody

An Amber Alert is displayed on a TV monitor at a Stewart’s Shops in Albany, N.Y. on Monday, October 2, 2023. 9-year old Charlotte Sena went missing Saturday from Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort. An Amber alert went out shortly before 10 o’clock the next morning after she was reported missing from Loop A. (Lori Van Buren/Times Union)Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union

Rescue of missing 9-year-old girl came 2 days after she was abducted from Moreau State Park

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information about the suspect

By Brendan J. Lyons, Patrick Tine, Times Union

MOREAU — Multiple law enforcement sources said 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found alive and a suspect in her abduction is in custody.

Multiple law enforcement sources said the suspect, 46-year-old Craig Ross Jr., allegedly left a note at Charlotte’s parents’ house — possibly demanding some type of ransom in connection with her disappearance.

Those sources also said that police had raided a house in Milton on Monday evening. That residence is on Barrett Road — off Middeline Road — about 13 miles south of where Charlotte Sena lived with her family in Porter Corners, near Corinth. Relatives of the suspect apparently live at the Barrett Road residence, and the girl may have been found in some type of trailer on the property, according to a law enforcement source.

The State Police issued a statement Monday evening saying Charlotte Sena had been found and that more information would be released later. A couple hours before that notice was issued, a large contingent of State Police had gathered at a parking lot at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center off Route 50.

Roughly 20 unmarked State Police vehicles, military-style tactical vehicles and at least one helicopter were there along with troopers who were dressed in camouflage and appeared to be SWAT team members. State Police blocked off Barrett Road on Monday evening and prevented motorists from entering the residential street.

“We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search. Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Monday evening. “Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”

The arrest was made less than three hours after State Police said the search had expanded over 46 linear miles. Approximately 400 certified search and rescue personnel from dozens of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as fire departments, were actively searching for Charlotte. The state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers were leading the search, the update said.

State Police sources on Monday told the Times Union that the investigation was focused on the theory that the girl had been abducted. They also said the investigation was focused on whether her abduction may have been the result of someone deliberately targeting the girl or her family.

An Amber Alert sent around 9:35 a.m. Sunday said “the child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.” Multiple following alerts went out on people’s phones between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning with the same update — that Charlotte’s height and eye color were wrong in the original alert.

A senior investigator told the Times Union late Monday afternoon that the investigation is largely focused on theories that the child was pulled into a vehicle against her will or dragged into the woods.

On Monday, State Police asked the public to come forward with any information that might aid in the search. “When a child disappears, members of the community often have information they do not realize is valuable. This information is crucial in establishing a timeline of what happened…you may have seen or heard something valuable to our search for Charlotte. Whether you were there to take a walk, camping with family and friends, or for any other activity, we ask that you contact law enforcement.”

As media gathered Monday, a wide variety of first responders were seen coming and going through the park entrance. They included State Police cars, communications vehicles, SUVs from a host of area fire companies and a South Glens Falls school bus likely carrying people to aid in the search effort. Groups of State Parks Police officers and state troopers could be seen periodically searching the forest edges on both sides of Old Saratoga Road, often with dogs.

On Saturday, Charlotte and her family were staying at campsite 18 on Loop A, the site closest to the entrance of the park on Old Saratoga Road and about a mile from Exit 17 on the Northway. Variable-message signs on the Northway and Interstate 87 Monday said “Amber Alert. Call 511.” No name or description was given.

The most recent and accurate information has Charlotte as 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds. She has blond hair, green eyes and was wearing a Pokemon shirt, blue pants and black Crocs.

Jenny-Lee Smith, the wife of union pipefitter John Smith who works with Charlotte’s father, David Sena, stopped in a Dunkin’ Donuts less than five minutes from the park entrance just before 2 p.m. Monday and taped a sign to the window, one of 2,000 missing person flyers printed by the union.

She said a friend traveling back to the area from Connecticut said she had seen signs on the highway but their usefulness was minimal without identifying information. “She saw signs all the way up here,” Smith said. “But no one knows what they’re looking for.”

A few would-be volunteers stopped by the park entrance to see what they could do and were turned away by police. State officials have stressed that untrained members of the public should stay away from the search area as hundreds of professionals search for the 9-year-old who was last seen on her bicycle shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday night. Monday afternoon’s release directed people wishing to volunteer to email the DEC Forest Rangers with their name, address and professional credentials.

State Police also said that Moreau Lake State Park remains closed indefinitely and that the Federal Aviation Administration had temporarily restricted the airspace over the park to protect aircraft involved with the search.

Patrick Kane, who runs a home remodeling business in Saratoga Springs and has worked with Charlotte’s father and is close with the family was outside the park Monday morning. He said the last two days had been harrowing for the family. “This family is hurting,” Kane said. “You can’t imagine what the last 36 hours have been like for them. It’s devastating.”

Charlotte’s disappearance has garnered nationwide attention, as media Monday crowded the stretch of rural road at the park’s entrance to cover a case that has crushed this Saratoga County community.

The search for Charlotte has also lead to an outpouring of spiritual support. A vigil for Charlotte was held on the sandy shore of the Hudson River behind the Corinth Free Library Sunday night. Clergy members spoke and children attended — including classmates of Charlotte’s older sister.

The State Police update closed saying that Charlotte loved adventure and the outdoors and that she planned to start a club at Corinth Elementary for for students who did not have friends. “She always put others first,” police said.

Don’t miss a thing

Sign up for our “Adk News Briefing” newsletter, a weekly look at the hottest Adirondack stories

Email *



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Or click here to see all our weekly and daily newsletters