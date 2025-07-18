Lake Placid drops protest permit law after petition gains 500 signatures

Village officials cite ‘thoughtful concerns’ about free speech as they table proposed ordinance requiring 5-day advance permits for gatherings of 25+ people

By Emily Russell

The village of Lake Placid has canceled an upcoming public hearing and vote on a proposed law that would have required larger protests and gatherings to obtain permits in advance.

The proposal had sparked backlash from locals and inspired an online petition signed by more than 500 people opposed to the law.

The village announced that it had canceled the hearing and vote in a post on Facebook.

“We sincerely thank community members for the feedback shared so far, which has raised thoughtful concerns about the proposal. Our intent was never to limit free speech,” read the post from the village.

“We are listening, and we’re committed to taking this feedback into account as we consider the best way to uphold both the right to free speech and peaceful assembly while also supporting public safety.”

The proposed law would have required a permit five days in advance of any local gathering, rally, march, protest, or demonstration involving 25 or more people on public property.

A village official told the Explorer that the proposed law’s initial intention was to provide a “clear and transparent” approach for large, organized rallies and protests, which would have provided the village and its emergency services personnel with advanced notice of gatherings.

The online petition opposing the law urged the village board to vote it down, saying the law would threaten the public’s right to free speech.

“Limiting public demonstrations could silence necessary dialogues which are crucial for community awareness and growth,” the petition read. “Such laws can set a precedent, slowly eroding our liberties with each new regulation.”

The village’s post on Wednesday canceled the hearing and vote addressed those concerns, saying “the mayor and every member of the board place deep value on our constitutional rights and take seriously the oath of office we’ve taken to protect them.”

The village said local officials “look forward continued dialogue on how best to move forward with an approach that respects and enables people’s rights — while also offering clear guidelines to help ensure larger gatherings can be organized safely, effectively, and with the right support.”

While it is unclear whether the proposed law will be reintroduced, the village said any future version would incorporate feedback from the public.

Top: A Canadian flag flies as a business in downtown Lake Placid on Monday. Photo by Carol MacKinnon