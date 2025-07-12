Dewey Mountain meets the mix

Dewey Dubs is bringing a free dubstep music event to the Adirondacks thanks to a community of electronic music lovers

By Brenne Sheehan

When Ben Sitts put down roots in the heart of the Adirondacks, he realized it was missing one thing — electronic music.

That’s when he started throwing shows in his backyard, learned to work a turntable and met the right people who could set up sound and visuals. Soon enough, he was throwing raves at venues like The Garagery and Waterhole in Saranac Lake.

“I started to realize that it was maybe something a little bit more legitimate than just me and my friends getting together to throw shows,” Sitts said.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Small shows weren’t enough. That’s why Sitts spent the past few months developing a project he and his co-producers call “Dewey Dubs.”

A full day of electronic music

An all-day electronic music show at the grounds of Dewey Mountain in Saranac Lake, the free show will offer nine different DJ sets, a variety of all-ages activities— and, of course, electronic music — on Aug. 2 from 1-9 p.m.

“We’re just hoping to improve the community we live in and make a space where we can have a fun, inclusive and unique event in a way that Saranac Lake might not have seen before,” Sitts said.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Fundraising and community support

The event has raised its money in various ways: $5 cover charges at the team’s local raves, a GoFundMe and selling merchandise designed by team graphic designer Cooper Ulliano. The event also has two local corporate sponsors.

Instead of selling tickets, Sitts wanted to make the event accessible to all— but still appreciates donations and merchandise sales.

Dewey Dubs is run by about 20 volunteers, Sitts says. And to make their vision at Dewey become a reality, they’ve had to put in the work getting Dewey Mountain — which typically hosts mountain bike and skiing events — ready for a music festival.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Dewey Dubs creator Ben Sitts and other volunteers repair the grounds of Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in lieu of their August show. Photo by Ben Sitts

On June 15, the Dewey Dubs team had an open volunteer day, where willing locals all did their part to refurbish the recreation center’s discreet and worn mini-stage, set up an electrical system and restrooms fit for an all-day event.

Although the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center was hesitant to host Dewey Dubs at first, Sitts convinced the center that it would be a safe, community-focused event that could even bring more traction to the stage’s side of the property.

Sitts acknowledges that there may be community apprehensiveness when it comes to hosting a “rave” in the pristine woods of the Adirondacks — but he encourages residents of Saranac Lake and beyond to come see what the event has to offer. He also added that local EMS, the Saranac Lake Fire Department and the town are aware of the event.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“I think people hear the term ‘rave,’ ‘dubstep’ or ‘electronic music,’ and they get the wrong idea,” Sitts said. “Cause what I’ve seen is a community that’s supportive, inclusive, accepting and wants to give people a space where they can be themselves no matter who they are, what they look like, or what they believe.”

We’re very diligent about making sure that everybody’s safe and that we’re keeping an eye on the crowd, making sure this show reflects positively on the electronic music scene,” Sitts said. “Nobody bats an eye when there’s a Grateful Dead concert, you know?”

Concert-grade sound, community-wide appeal

Thanks to Jorge Estrada, the team’s sound technician, the event will feature four subwoofers and two tower speakers — a combined speaker set with enough sound to cover up to 400 people.

“I am so happy to bring my sound out so we can make a local electronic music festival happen,” Estrada said. “The enjoyment of the people really is what really drives it.”

In addition to the music, the event will host a juggling workshop, mountain bike trips hosted by Barkeater Trails Alliance and all-day plein air painting by Mark Burpoe with more events to be announced as the show comes closer.

Photo at the top: Dewey Dubs creator Ben Sitts and other volunteers repair the grounds of Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in lieu of their August show. Credit: Ben Sitts