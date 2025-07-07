Tupper Lake’s synagogue marks 120 years of community

Temple Beth Joseph celebrates milestone in Adirondack history with an event on July 13

By Aurora Pfaff

In getting to know Tupper Lake, numerous names that crossed an ocean to settle and make a life here have become familiar. Names like Ginsberg, Maroun, Akiki, Futterman, and others have diverse origins and are not just part of Tupper Lake’s past, but its present, and perhaps even its future.

2025 marks the 120th anniversary of Temple Beth Joseph, a Tupper Lake institution that is both a physical and emotional landmark in the community. The approach of a mid-summer public celebration serves as a reminder of the synagogue’s unique place in Adirondack history.

It was in 1905 that a very distinctive part of the Tupper Lake skyline took shape, thanks to a group of citizens rich with immigrants, and one in particular who led the way. Perched on a Lake Street slope overlooking Raquette Pond, Temple Beth Joseph came to being in part thanks to Mose Ginsberg, a Russian emigré who became well-known throughout the region for his eponymous department store and his love for Tupper Lake. Ginsberg lost his father at a young age and as it fell to him to help support his mother and siblings, he turned to the work of a peddler. He eventually found himself in Tupper Lake and the surrounding area, selling a variety of wares to lumberjacks and mill workers.

As Tupper Lake, and other small Adirondack towns grew, more Jewish families came to the area and the desire for community was strong. In time, makeshift living room services made way for a true synagogue, one designed to be both an echo of Eastern Europe and distinctly Adirondack.

Artifacts from Temple Beth Joseph on display. Photo provided by Aurora Pfaff

A multi-generational devotion

Susi Ritzenberg and Jackie Kassel grew up in Tupper Lake, where their parents, Fred and Esther Futterman, ran a successful furniture store. Like Mose Ginsberg, Esther’s father had been a peddler and the Futterman family lived down the street from Temple Beth Joseph. It has long been at the heart of the family, from generation to generation. In the 1950s, Fred Futterman was president of the synagogue; Esther was involved in the Beth Joseph Ladies Auxiliary and was a crucial member of a group that revitalized the synagogue in the 1980s after a period of decline.

Jackie and Susi both moved away to start careers and families but they are devoted to Tupper Lake and to Temple Beth Joseph. They both note how much it is a part of them, even while living farther away. “The devotion and sense of community for those who come to pray or visit is quite strong,” says Susi, while Jackie notes “It’s a grounding place. Having grown up there, it’s just part of who we are.” This is true both in light moments — both love to talk about the children of the congregation — and in dark. Susi recalls, “I remember how strong such emotion was right after 9/11. It felt safe and comforting to return to Tupper Lake and our wonderful traditions at Beth Joseph.”

A stained glass window at Temple Beth Joseph. Photo provided by Aurora Pfaff

Dwindling congregation numbers

Over the years, Temple Beth Joseph has struggled to survive; only one full-time Jewish family remains in town, while others are summer visitors who, like Susi, Jackie, and their families, are, in a sense, returning home. Beth Joseph has no paid staff; it is run by the board and the congregation, new generations picking up the batons of their parents. Jackie’s husband, Neil, believes it is the example of the previous generation that inspires, with the women in particular seeing the “spirit of volunteerism” in their mothers.

Jackie and Neil’s daughter, Lara Kassel, who lives with her own family in the Albany area, is now president of the board and her mother observes her with pride and memories of her parents. Lara’s brother Jeremy runs the services, which take place every Friday night in July and August, as well as at Rosh Hashanah in September. Gradually finding their own places in the congregation and in the Beth Joseph story are numerous third- and fourth-generation children. A few years ago, Lara’s son Jonah, now 12, had to write an autobiographical essay for school. Part of the essay was about Jonah’s love for visiting Tupper Lake and how lucky he is to have the town, as well as the synagogue, in his life. Children like Jonah and other grandchildren see the devotion and enthusiasm and sense of community that his wide family, as well as so many other families, bring to the synagogue.

“It’s all done out of love,” explains Jackie.

Every summer, the synagogue hosts not just Friday night services, but also concerts, art, and more.

The 120th anniversary celebration for Historic Temple Beth Joseph will take place on Sunday, July 13, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a program of remarks and honors beginning at 2 p.m. The event will be held outside on the lawn, weather permitting, with refreshments and live music. All are welcome to attend and join in this festive, community-oriented celebration.

