Adirondack Fragrance Farm finds new generation of leaders

Natural soap company with roots in the Adirondacks grows into national business

By Holly Riddle

In 1979, when she was 21, Sandy Maine launched a home-based, handmade, herbal soaps company, originally just for an income stream during the winter months, when she wasn’t offering Adirondack guiding services in Parishville. Over the years, Sunfeather Natural Soap Co. became nationally successful, demanding all of Maine’s time.

Meanwhile, Sandy’s heart urged her to refocus her efforts regionally, to the Adirondack Mountains that she had fallen in love with as a college student at SUNY Potsdam. When, in 2009, a company offered to buy Sunfeather, Sandy agreed and, in 2013, using her decades of experience, she founded Adirondack Fragrance Farm.

“I had probably 15 products all based on Adirondack scents and trees. I even used muskrat and beaver castor, which is our region’s musk, in some of my perfumes. It was so much fun and I loved it. I went to regional trade shows, not the big trade shows, and the business did great,” said Maine.

Sales began to drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandy’s son Clark Maine, who was working in the clean energy industry in China, began helping Sandy adjust the business, alongside his wife, Yen Maine. Originally from Taiwan, Yen boasts a background in finance and at the time was working as a vice president at Citibank in Shanghai. With her son and daughter-in-law’s assistance, Maine’s fragrance business focused on online retail sales and expanding its brand recognition.

Passing the torch to the next generation

In 2022, the pieces for the business to become a true multigenerational effort began to fall into place. Shanghai underwent an extensive lockdown following a COVID-19 outbreak. Clark and Yen had their first child. Yen left Citibank. The two decided to move to the Adirondacks and officially took over from Sandy in July 2023.

Sandy is still involved in Adirondack Fragrance Farm, but also noted that, after 40-plus years of running a business, she was glad to have a bit of a break and hand over the reins.

“I wanted to see Adirondack Fragrance Farm succeed and if Yen hadn’t been such a competent CEO from the minute her feet hit the floor, maybe I wouldn’t have been so relaxed about it. Rght from the beginning, she started making all the right decisions and she spent hours and hours learning the business. She’s super-smart and has good instincts,” Sandy said.

“Sandy’s strengths and my strengths are very different,” Yen added. “I’m more number-driven and Sandy is an artist. She’s really good at creating things, product development, knowing the local customer profile. I think we really complement each other.”

Looking to the future, Yen said she’ll strive to continue honoring Sandy’s legacy and adhering to the brand’s principles, such as using all-natural ingredients, as locally sourced as possible. She’s also following Sandy’s footsteps in attempting to grow Adirondack Fragrance Farm nationally and, possibly, internationally.