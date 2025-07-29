New York electric school bus mandate unaffordable, illogical, say rural Adirondack districts

Superintendents cite charging infrastructure gaps, long routes and high costs as barriers to compliance

By Brenne Sheehan

When it comes to Gov. Kathy Hochul administration’s electric bus mandate, which requires all schools in New York to electrify their bus fleets by 2035, Adirondack school superintendents feel that the decision was made without much consideration for their districts.

Last week, Hochul announced an additional $200 million in funding available to school districts from the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. Districts with a higher percentage of low-income residents are given higher priority for funding, which can be used to purchase buses and/or the related infrastructure needed to charge them. The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To help school districts manage the transition, the state has created a guidebook.

Misgivings remain

However, despite the incentives and technical assistance available, many Adirondacks school leaders question how electric buses will fit into their daily operations.

Minerva Superintendent Candice Husson, whose district operates only two buses, worries they won’t hold a charge for long trips across the park for sports games — on top of bringing students home.

With long bus routes that carry students over rough terrain in the winter in the third largest state district by area, Long Lake Superintendent and Principal Camille Harrelson agrees.

“Because we’re a merged sports team, if we pick up our kids, go to Indian Lake to pick up those kids, and then travel to Chazy for a game, our buses can’t make it back on an electrical charge. The area itself is just too great and too drastic.”

On top of the geographical distances required to move students and sports teams, Harrelson says her district can’t afford to charge or logistically implement electric buses.

“There’s no infrastructure for electric buses in this area. The electric companies don’t have what they need to even support us to make that happen,” she said.

Early adopters

According to state data, since the program’s launch in 2022, 88 school districts have applied for funds to purchase 529 buses, which includes 50 priority school districts accounting for 406 buses. Lake George Central School District was one of those, buying an electric bus in April — at a lower cost than a new diesel model thanks to a state grant. However, Superintendent John Lutheringer remains uncertain about its performance and recognizes the potential challenges the mandate poses for districts with much larger service areas, like Saranac Lake, which spans 685 square miles.

“We are excited about our bus. There are so many issues with what the mandate is saying, though,” Luthringer said. “School districts aren’t going to be able to afford a nearly $500,000 bus.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Photo at top: An electric school bus engine compartment displays the mechanical systems that power student transportation. Photo by Zach Matson