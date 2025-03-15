Why Indian Lake and Westport are investing in green energy, technology and electric vehicles

EVs and charging stations gain ground in Adirondack communities due to rebates

By Mike Lynch

In January, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced grants for communities purchasing electric vehicles and charging stations.

This year something rare happened. Two Adirondack towns were included among the recipients for vehicles through DEC’s municipal zero-emission vehicle program. According to data provided by the DEC, it’s the first time an Adirondack town was awarded a rebate for vehicles through this particular program, though communities have been previously awarded money for charging stations.

Indian Lake and Westport are each going to receive a $7,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases made in recent years.

It comes just a few years after six Adirondack municipalities won awards through this program for charging stations. Those 2022 awards went to the towns of Indian Lake, Jay, Tupper Lake, Chesterfield and Newcomb for charging stations. The village of Northville also received funding. Prior to that, Lake George and Essex County were awarded grants for charging infrastructure in 2016.

It’s rare for local governments to own electric vehicles in the park, though not unheard of. For instance, the village of Lake Placid has two electric vehicles and Saranac Lake has one. Warren County, which was designated a climate smart community in 2020, has three electric vehicles.

As for the DEC, the agency owns 18 electric vehicles, 16 of which are plug-in hybrids, as part of its fleets in Region 5 and 6.

Overall, there are 490 electric vehicles registered in Essex County, where Westport is located, and 50 in Hamilton County, home to Indian Lake, according to data compiled by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. About 276,000 are registered statewide.

For Indian Lake and Westport, which both purchased their vehicles a couple years ago, the purchases have different significance.

The Indian Lake Welcome Center will be home to an electric vehicle charging station later this year. Photo by Mike Lynch

Indian Lake

In Indian Lake, buying an electric vehicle comes just a few years after the town was awarded $236,000 by the state for installing two fast charging pedestals, with two plugs each. The town plans to install those at its welcome center by September. The car and charging station are the town’s first steps toward having EV infrastructure.

The addition of the charging ports is expected to benefit tourists.

“Visitors coming through definitely have electric cars,” said Christine Pouch, director of the town department of economic development, marketing and events. “People have stopped here and asked where to find a charger.”

Currently there is a gap in charging stations between North Creek and Blue Mountain Lake, Pouch said. This station will provide needed services and be highly visible on Route 28 in downtown Indian Lake. In addition, people will be able to get information about nearby tourism attractions from the welcome center while charging their vehicles.

As for the town having an electric car, Pouch said driving it has saved the town money but also made her aware of the infrastructure needs in the park.

“In the North Country, we do need more charging stations,” she said. “I have been very careful to make sure that I plan my trips and to make sure that there are charging stations along the way, so I don’t get stuck or caught on a low battery. So the more we have, the better off we’re going to be.”

The Westport Town Hall has solar panels to help power the building and it’s electric vehicle. Photo by Mike Lynch

Westport

In Westport, the purchase of the electric car is another step in the direction of using green energy for a municipality that has been making big strides in that area in recent years. The purchase also makes financial sense, according to Westport supervisor Ike Tyler.

Westport purchased its Chevy Volt for about $30,000 using grant money it received during the pandemic, in addition to the New York state rebate.

“It just seemed logical to us to get the electric car to use because basically it didn’t cost anything,” Tyler said.

Westport can also generate its own electricity for the vehicle. It has a solar panel array on its town hall roof. The panels provide power for the building, including its heat pump and an electric car charging port.

In addition to the improvements to its town hall, which was fully renovated several years ago, the town installed solar panels at its wastewater treatment plant in Wadhams. Plus, the town is looking to add solar arrays to power other buildings and operations. It also used a state grant to have a fast charging station installed near a town park in downtown.

Westport’s vehicle is used by a number of departments. Administrators use it to attend meetings while highway department and wastewater treatment department staff use it for trips to Plattsburgh to buy parts or have water or wastewater tested. The electric car saves town trucks additional wear and tear. Those vehicles are also not fuel-efficient, so it benefits the town not to use them on longer trips.

A native to Westport, Tyler said he’s witnessed big changes in the climate over his lifetime. Lake Champlain rarely freezes over anymore, winters are generally warmer, and heavy rain storms have done significant damage to the town’s infrastructure. So moving towards using green energy makes sense.

“I’m a firm believer in doing our part,” Tyler said.

Top photo: Town of Westport Supervisor Ike Tyler stands next to the town’s electric car behind the town hall, which has solar panels and an EV charging station. Photo by Mike Lynch