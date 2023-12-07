Adirondack Explorer, NCPR partner on Report for America grant

Collaboration is the only position awarded in New York state

Adirondack Explorer, in partnership with North Country Public Radio (NCPR) is pleased to announce that the two organizations have been selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. This collaboration will join an expanding network of newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program, and one the only project chosen in New York state to receive Report for America funding in 2024.

Through this partnership, Adirondack Explorer and NCPR will share a reporter who will expand coverage around diversity and related issues in the Adirondack region. Journalists interested in this position can apply here, by Jan. 31, 2024.

Report for America is a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit media organization, and is structured to harness the skills and idealism of an emerging group of journalists plus the creative spirit of local news organizations—like ours.

Report for America is a two-year program (with an option for three) that delivers a wide range of benefits to its corps members. Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations.

We look forward to welcoming our new Report for America corps member(s) in the summer of 2024. Please consider supporting this vital mission to preserve local news by making a donation here.