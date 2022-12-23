Why we work here

Tracy Ormsbee, Publisher

I fell in love with the Adirondacks when I was 5 years old, when my family bought a cabin on Lake Eaton in Long Lake. I got to know the region through hiking, paddling, swimming, looking for bears at the town dump, getting an ice cream at Custard’s Last Stand, and living in awe of the beauty of the mountains, lakes, and streams. Somewhere along the way, it became part of me, the place I wanted my two daughters—and someday their kids—to enjoy the way I did.

As publisher of the Adirondack Explorer, I have the opportunity to live in this place I love and do work that makes a difference. What we have here is special, the result of the great forethought of those who came before us to preserve the wilderness for the generations to come, first with the establishment of the park itself, then the forever-wild Forest Preserve, and finally the Adirondack Park Agency and its land-use plans. Many have fought since to protect the Adirondacks from misguided development and outside environmental threats.

The Adirondack Explorer meets a critical need not addressed by any other entity. It offers deep coverage of the issues surrounding the Park, and the information we report leads to awareness and real change.

Independent journalism that tells the story of this special place, that presents all sides of the issues that challenge it, is more important than ever. And I’m glad to be a part of it.