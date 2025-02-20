Wildlife photographer shares insights in Explorer Q&A session

Nature photographer Jeff Nadler answered questions about wildlife and nature photography, from camera lenses to finding the elusive Adirondack moose.

On Feb. 19, nature photographer Jeff Nadler showed breathtaking images and told stories from the field. In the Explorer Q&A session, he shared insights into his creative process and the challenges of capturing wildlife in their natural habitat. Participants were given a deeper understanding of the patience, skill, and passion required for this craft.

The Helldiver Pond moose eating grass in the water. Photo by Jeff Nadler

Nadler shared the story of his surprise encounter with the Helldiver Pond moose, which he then went back to photograph. Nadler talked about his work photographing other wildlife.

Diving into the science behind the northern lights, Nadler showed a few charts of solar wind levels on a night where he successfully captured the lights. The charts help predict the probability that you’ll be able to witness the lights. He also shared tips on long-exposure settings for capturing the Aurora Borealis, both for DSLR and phone cameras.

At the end of the presentation, the floor was opened up for attendees to ask questions. Among the questions: how he was able to find the bull moose and other wildlife and which lenses he uses for different situations.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

You can watch a recording of the event below:

Events like these are made possible by generous Adirondack Explorer donors. Will you help us do more?