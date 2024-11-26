John Hendrickson’s will: Major Adirondack estate decisions ahead

Details on heirs and future conservation efforts emerging around the 36,000 acre Whitney Estate

By James M. Odato

The will of John F. Hendrickson, whose property near Long Lake is among the most desired private holdings in the Adirondack Park, reveals he’s letting his older brother figure out what to do with his multimillion-dollar estate.

The document, filed in Palm Beach County, Florida Oct. 31, gives Edward Hendrickson, 62, who lives in Alaska, the ability to make key decisions.

John Hendrickson named his brother and Carolyn Steuer as his representatives, with Edward Hendrickson having final say on matters. Steuer is a former employee of Marylou Whitney, John Hendrickson’s wife, who died in July 2019.

Steuer received a Saratoga Springs residence as part of millions of dollars Whitney willed to friends and family. Whitney’s file in the Saratoga County Surrogate’s Court listed her assets as valued at $158 million, with her husband inheriting most.

Thomas W. Miller is the lawyer for John Hendrickson, his widow and her previous and deceased husband Cornelius “Sonny” Vanderbilt Whitney. He said a resolution of the 36,000 acres known as Whitney Park in the Adirondacks won’t happen this year, but could next year.

Miller said Hendrickson, 59, who died in Saratoga Springs in August, had expressed what he wanted done with his Adirondack holdings. “It will be disclosed,” Miller said. “I’m well aware there’s a lot of interest in it, but I can’t share anything.”

Adirondack assets

The will, signed in Lexington, Kentucky in November 2020, marked the estimated value of Hendrickson’s estate at $100 million. It also set down his wish to be buried next to his wife at Green Ridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, which was carried out, Miller said.

Marie Louise “Marylou” Whitney Hendrickson was a major philanthropist. She had inherited a fortune from her previous husband, including vast tracts of forested land, exclusive camps and dwellings and shorefront in the Adirondacks.

An aerial photo of the Whitney Park estate. The 36,000 acre property has multiple lakes and ponds. Photos courtesy of John Hendrickson

Almost 30 years ago, New York purchased a key Whitney tract, about 15,000 acres around Little Tupper Lake. The acquisition led to the state’s creation of the William C. Whitney Wilderness area, which includes Lake Lila.

Displeased with the state’s stewardship in recent years, John Hendrickson set out to sell nearby Whitney Park privately. He listed it for sale for $180 million. He later considered seeking the right to subdivide the property into 11 parcels, about 3,200 acres each, envisioning sales to fetch $238 million. The property contains the 17-bedroom Camp Deerlands overlooking Little Forked Lake. Hendrickson had not submitted any subdivision proposal to the Adirondack Park Agency, which oversees public and private development.

Beyond that, Hendrickson listed another 58 acres, “Camp on a Point” on Little Tupper Lake in Hamilton County. It was for sale at $5.25 million and recently reduced to $4.195 million following Hendrickson’s passing.

A prime property

State conservation leaders have eyed the Whitney Park estate for years. The state’s Open Space Plan calls it “a high-priority land conservation parcel.” A Department of Environmental Conservation communications official said the DEC does not comment on potential land negotiations.

”In general, DEC is always open to conversations with landowners who are interested in exploring conservation outcomes for their properties,” the official said.

This fall, eight conservation organizations wrote to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to find a way to obtain the Whitney estate.

“This historic tract in the heart of the Adirondack Park will be sold by a trust seeking to sell these lands in the months ahead,” the groups wrote. “We ask that you and your Department of Environmental Conservation take a leading role in negotiating the conservation of Whitney Park through purchase as Forest Preserve, as conservation easement, or a combination of the two.”

The letter was signed by leaders of the Adirondack Council, Protect the Adirondacks, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter, Citizens Campaign for the Environment, Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, the Adirondack Mountain Club, New York League of Conservation Voters and Adirondack Wilderness Advocates.

The groups want Hochul to build on the work of Gov. George Pataki whose administration created the Whitney Wilderness Area. “It is important to demonstrate state leadership and commitment to land conservation,” the groups wrote. “Protection of Whitney Park will help sequester carbon, protect water quality and support biodiversity for New York State while also supporting increased recreational access in Hamilton County.”

Gwendolyn Craig contributed to this report.