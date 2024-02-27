Whiteface responds to concerns about trail conditions

Following complaints, Olympic Authority CEO Ashley Walden summons Belleayre manager to monitor operations

By James M. Odato

After steady criticism about the alpine trail operations at Whiteface Mountain, the head of the Olympic Regional Development Authority has summoned the general manager of Belleayre Ski Center to report to Wilmington from the Catskills for help.

The move by ORDA Chief Executive Officer Ashley Walden comes after mounting complaints about the quality of trail conditions at the northernmost and most challenging ski facility run by the authority for the state.

Walden told staff last week she is assigning Belleayre general manager Bruce Transue to work at the Adirondack ski center once used for the 1980 Winter Olympics. Transue is expected to monitor operations at Whiteface in the weeks of March. The current mountain administration will continue their roles during the observation period.

Walden acted after allegations of questionable Whiteface management in a whistleblower’s letter obtained by the Adirondack Explorer, numerous inquiries from the Explorer about whether Whiteface has changed its snowmaking and grooming operation in recent seasons and an in-person meeting last week between Walden and long-time Whiteface passholders concerned about trail conditions.

The whistleblower letter, sent to the authority’s budget office last April, was referred to the state Inspector General’s Office and resulted in ORDA’s top lawyer responding to the investigators with a defense of the operating decisions at Whiteface.

Yet, after veteran passholders and Whiteface’s former ski patrol director met with Walden last week, she called on Transue for assistance. Formerly at Hunter Mountain in the Catskills, he has been running the heavily used Belleayre facility in Ulster County, which became part of the ORDA-managed sports complexes in 2016.

Darcy Norfolk, communications director for ORDA, declined to say why Transue was asked to supplement the Whiteface management team at this time. But ORDA employees, several of whom have criticized Whiteface management judgments, say he is expected to offer a fresh look at ways to improve trail conditions.

“In managing six venues, the Olympic Authority staff continually gains and shares its experiences and expertise across locations,” Norfolk said. Transue will “share his insights on operations and adding value to the guest experience.”

“He will also learn about facets of the Whiteface operation that can add to his industry knowledge and benefit Belleayre,” she said. “The Olympic Authority staff regularly engages in cross-venue communication; this ongoing exchange helps all of the venues collaborate and improve.”

Cody Ward, a member of the Whiteface Mountain crew, adjusts one of the 75 mobile guns used in areas susceptible to wind or where snow is needed in a specific location. After steady criticism about the alpine trail operations at Whiteface Mountain, the head of the Olympic Regional Development Authority has summoned the general manager of Belleayre Ski Center to report to Wilmington from the Catskills for help. Photo courtesy of ORDA.

Last Tuesday, Walden met with four passholders and former ski patrol director James Hoyt at Whiteface. James Sullivan, one of the passholders attending, said the five informed Walden of their dissatisfaction with trail conditions and complained about “micromanaging” of grooming and snowmaking crews that have resulted in problems the past few years.

Sullivan, 67, who managed a ski shop in Plattsburgh for 20 years, said: “I’ve been skiing there for 50 years and told her about the poor grooming … She took notes.”

Walden, a former Olympic luger lacking a facility management background, took over as head of ORDA in the fall. Among the facilities run by the authority, Whiteface, steep, windy and south facing, is among the most challenging for snowmaking, grooming and ski patrol crews. Several from their ranks, in interviews, have questioned current operating practices.

The whistleblower letter of last April asserted that management decisions have resulted in snow piles — whales — left on open trails, limited grooming and wet, sticky snow being spread on trails, causing obstacles and enhancing risks. Skiers have experienced serious, sometimes fatal, injuries at Whiteface, the whistleblower noted.

“Whiteface is a huge revenue source for ORDA, and it needs to be managed as well as possible,” Sullivan said. “The state of New York is also on the hook for the injuries, if ORDA gets sued.”

Norfolk said ORDA strives to make operations “as safe and effective as possible.”

“Under no circumstances does the Olympic Authority ignore safety concerns that are brought to its attention,” she said.

Criticism of Whiteface has surfaced on social media platforms from skiers on the mountain, such as Lincoln Riddle, who posts on Whiteface Conditions’ Facebook page and on YouTube, providing video reviews. He has called attention to sometimes challenging conditions due to whales, ice and rough patches.

Authority Chairman Joe Martens said bringing Transue north to Wilmington is a “great decision to get to the bottom of whatever problem there is at Whiteface.” He said he has not experienced dangerous conditions the times he has skied on the mountain in recent years.