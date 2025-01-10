Adk Tour de Ski: Community spirit shines in second season of Nordic race series

Ski series creates welcoming events at venues around the Adirondacks

By Lauren Dorsey

The Adk Tour de Ski, now midway through its second season, is on a mission to bring the Nordic ski community together. This winter’s series, which continues with its third event this Saturday at the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center, features six races across different venues in the Adirondacks.

“This event really embodies the spirit of cross-country skiing and gives folks an opportunity to gather and celebrate this sport,” said event organizer Julianne Stemp.

Scott Van Laer, then the director of Paul Smith College’s Visitor Interpretive Center (VIC), first floated the idea for the series in 2023, as a way to increase collaboration between the area’s small Nordic venues. “We’re in the same industry, and we all have the same issues. This has been a way for us to really try to support each other,” said Zoe Smith, vice president of strategic initiatives at Paul Smith’s College.

After the first few events, organizers began to realize the series also fills a growing niche for competitive Nordic racers. “It seems like the cross-country ski community was really looking for a community race series,” said Stemp.

Attendance at this year’s races is off to a strong start, with the season opener drawing nearly 100 participants and a core group of about 25 skiers returning for each event.

“Nordic ski racing has experienced a lull recently. This has turned out to be a way to bring some more focus onto the sport and create more excitement for local ski racers.” Jason Smith, manager at Dewey Mountain Recreation Center

Open to all levels

Designed to take advantage of each venue’s strength, the series event’s include everything from classic ski races to a skiathlon. The Dewey Mountain Recreation Center, for example, is hosting an evening race to incorporate the ski area’s lighting system. “We’re really trying to emphasize the richness of these venues, their diversity, and all of the work that goes into managing them,” said Stemp.

Adk Tour de Ski is open to participants of all levels. “You can come with the attitude of, ‘I’m going to just ski the course,’ and you can come and have the attitude of, ‘I’m going to race hard.’ We design it for people with both mindsets,” said Stemp. Even beginners are welcome. “The Nordic ski community is a very open, inclusive group of people united around a shared love of Nordic skiing,” said Smith, who emphasized that no one should feel intimidated to join. “This series is really built on this idea of a personal competition, between you and yourself, rather than about beating someone or winning.”

Scene at the start of Adk Tour de Ski 2024 Dec. 15 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, the first race of the current series. Photo by Nancie Battaglia

Children’s events, community spirit

The tour also includes a variety of children’s events, including a “lollipop” race, where young skiers race a short lap while chasing a giant lollipop.

The event’s most recent race highlighted the network of support and enthusiasm the series has fostered. After warm temperatures and a torrential rainstorm in December, Stemp nearly postponed the race at Scotts Cobble Nordic Center. She decided instead to put out a call for volunteers, and together they spent 15 hours shoveling the little snow that remained into a 2-foot-wide ribbon around the course. “It turned out to be an absolute blast,” said Stemp. “Everybody came with such a good attitude, so many people showed up, and ultimately it really spoke to the essence of this community — so many people that care very deeply about where they live, winter sports, and winter recreation.”

One of the children’s races that are part of the Adk Tour de Ski series. Photo by Nancie Battaglia

While the races with challenging weather do have their own charm, the forecast for this weekend’s race looks favorable. “I can pretty confidently say that we’ll have some good snow for this coming Saturday,” said Stemp. The sprints will begin at 6 p.m. at the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center. More information about the event, and online registration available at www.adktourdeski.com

The series is sponsored by the Franklin County destination cooperative marketing program and the Essex County LEAF Grant.

Upcoming Events:

Race #3

Sprints under the lights at Dewey Mountain Recreation Center

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

Race #4

All category races James C. Frenette Recreational Trails

Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Race #5

Classic Ski Races at the Adirondack Mountain Club Cascade Welcome Center

Saturday Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Race #6

Classic Ski Races at Paul Smiths Visitor Interpretive Center

Saturday March 8 at 10 a.m.