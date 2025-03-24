Italian sliding track gets positive review, decreasing Lake Placid’s chances of hosting Olympic events

Consultant part of delegation says Cortina Olympic track looks ‘fabulous’

By James M. Odato

A Lake Placid bobsled track expert scouting the Cortina sliding run under construction for the 2026 Winter Olympics says the Italians may have pulled off a miracle with ice.

“The track is going to be fabulous when the time comes,” said Tony Corlino, an official with the Olympic Regional Developer Authority for 19 years. A former U.S. national team bobsledder, he retired in 2019 as manager of ORDA’s Olympic Sports Complex near Lake Placid, site of the Mount Van Hoevenberg sliding track used in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

This week, he is on duty for the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation as the U.S. member of a delegation analyzing the Cortina track. The facility is under development by the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Committee and has been the subject of uncertainty and skepticism for months.

ORDA won the rights to become the alternative site of the sliding events for the Games if Italy failed to prove it could build the track on time.

New York officials, eager to host another Olympics, have been awaiting the result of this week’s evaluations in Italy.

On track for 2026 Games

Corlino said the track is 98% complete. Outside of a few minor fixes, it should be in fine shape for 2026, given the amount of progress. “I was shocked,” he said.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“There are a few things to do, nothing earth shattering,” said Carlino.

On Tuesday, the Italian sliding athletes will test the track followed by sliders from other countries, Corlino said. American bobsledders Frankie Del Luca and Kaillie Humphries, who train in Lake Placid, are among them, said Corlino.

An Italian celebration

The positive review from Corlino, who now consults on sliding matters for ORDA and others, followed last week’s International Olympic Committee meeting at which the preparations for the 2026 games received high praise.

Thomas Bach, the IOC’s president, told the Italian officials after their presentation that “we are not nervous anymore.” Italian Olympic officials said they are on schedule and that the construction of the bobsled track “continues at a rapid pace.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The work accomplished, Andrea Varnier, chief executive officer of the Italian committee, was “unthinkable one year ago.” The goal is to guarantee the best experience to the athletes and fans during the games … with a state-of-the art facility that is also pioneering in terms of sustainability.” His speech won heavy applause.

“The Italians have reason to be upbeat because people didn’t believe they could do it,” Corlino said. “They’ve turned the corner.” He said multiple crews are working on the project.

Related Reading: Cool Runnings, part 2? Jamaican bobsled team gears up for next Olympics

At the IOC meeting, officials said attendees bought 600,000 tickets so far. A great deal of sales are to people 35-45 years old and many coming from the United States.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Officials with ORDA, planning about $96 million in expenditures to upgrade Mount Van Hoevenberg’s sliding track, remain in a holding pattern.

“Should we be needed, we are here to support the sliding athletes and provide an Olympic experience from competition to celebration in February of 2026,” said Darcy Norfolk, ORDA’s communications director. “It is a privilege for Lake Placid to be considered in the planning. However, to ensure an exceptional Olympic experience for all we lose a day of planning for any delay in activation if necessary.”

Photo at top: A member of Team Jamaica’s Olympic bobsled team practices at Mount Van Hoevenberg’s track this winter. Photo by Nancie Battaglia