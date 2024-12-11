Lake Placid advances as backup site for 2026 Olympic Winter sliding events

However, Italian efforts to build new facilities seem to be on track

By James M. Odato

New York moved closer to being the host for sliding events for the 2026 Olympics should Italy fail to build its bobsled track in time, according to Olympic Regional Development Authority officials.

The Lake Placid-based state authority has pitched the Mount Van Hoevenberg sliding track should the Milan/Cortina organizing committee be unable to finish construction to meet deadlines for testing and proof of readiness for the winter of 2026.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Darcy Norfolk, communications director for ORDA, confirmed on Wednesday that New York moved into position to be the Plan B site as opposed to European alternatives.

Norfolk called the development a targeted dialogue with the Italian committee to be the sole Plan B site for the sliding events.

Still in discussion phase

“We have a lot of details to sort out with them,” said Joe Martens, ORDA chairman. “The news here is we’re entering targeted dialogue, which is a big step along the way.”

He was unaware of whether New York must put up some funds to support its bid. “We haven’t made any financial commitments yet,” he said.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Norfolk called the development a partnership “to further the discussion and ensure the sliding athletes have a backup Olympic experience from competition to celebration, to activate if necessary.”

ORDA could have substantial extra costs to put on the races — from shipping sleds to Lake Placid to chartering flights and other transportation to get athletes to New York and the Adirondack Park. “I have no additional information on budget or cost,” Norfolk said. Many topics must be discussed, she said, including the set up of an athlete’s village. She said the talks among representatives of New York government, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Italian authorities will play out in the next two months.

Plan B for backup

The most recent news from the International Olympic Committee suggests that Italy is going forward at a fast pace to construct an Italian track on time, thereby not requiring any backup.

In its executive board press conference last week, the IOC said the Italian bobsled project is “on track.” It said the plan is for some testing in March followed by some “final adaptations” in summer.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Even if the competitions go off in Italy, the Plan B sliding designation was embraced by politicians. “This welcomed news puts a spotlight on what our region can provide to the world,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Photo at top: Luge racer at start on track at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Explorer file photo This story was updated to clarify the status of New York’s bid.