Olympic authority spending $6.3M to upgrade Lake Placid training center

Another $96 million may be fast-tracked for Mount Van Hoevenberg; ORDA still waiting to hear about Olympic hosting bid

By James M. Odato

The operators of the state’s alpine and Nordic skiing facilities in the Adirondacks plan to spend $6.3 million on a new kitchen and cafeteria at the Olympic training center in Lake Placid.

Olympic Regional Development Authority officials say the spending is in line with its priority to promote amateur winter sports.

“We’ve got an Olympics coming up in 2026 and the facility will be used for training,” said Joe Martens, chairman. “This is part of the mission.”

The training center is used by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Committee, which rents the facility at about $600,000 a year, Martens said.

Athletes who train at the center, which was opened in 1982, sleep, eat and work out at the center.

The upgrade will be timed for periods when ORDA expects lower use of the center but temporary dining will be set up for the many athletes expected to come to Lake Placid to prepare for the Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026.

The cafeteria project is the latest multi-million project approved the ORDA board.

The board also authorized ORDA to spend $96 million upgrading Mount Van Hoevenberg, including installing a new refrigeration system.

Olympic hopefuls

The improvements would be accelerated if Lake Placid is chosen as the “Plan B” site for the sliding sports of the 2026 Olympics.

ORDA is hoping that the sliding track outside of Lake Placid will be chosen as the alternative site should the Milan-Cortina Olympic organizers fail to build a competition stage for bobsled, skeleton and luge in time for its Games.

However, news reports and journalists covering the Olympics sports business point to European options as the most likely “Plan B” sites.

Robert Livingstone, a journalist covering the beat for 25 years who founded GamesBids.com to report on the Olympic bids, said he expects the Italian Olympic committee to get its sliding track done.

Should that not happen,“there are tracks in Germany and Switzerland ready to go,” he said. “Those would be the choice well before they would go to Lake Placid. … It doesn’t really make any sense, even though Lake Placid put together a good plan.”

Photo at top: The artist’s rendering of the new dining hall at the Olympic training center in Lake Placid. Photo Courtesy of the Olympic Regional Development Authority