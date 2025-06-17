Re-investing in Keeseville

Community revitalization efforts are growing in this former Adirondack mill town

By Brenne Sheehan

Split between the towns of Chesterfield and Au Sable and the counties of Clinton and Essex sits the quaint hamlet of Keeseville, 14 miles south of Plattsburgh, neighboring the famous attraction of Ausable Chasm.

The village of Keeseville, which officially dissolved in 2013, hasn’t always been charming. With the mid-20th century construction of Interstate 87, an uninterrupted highway from New York City to Montreal, drive-through tourism via state Route 9 throughout the region declined, and the- village’s manufacturing and population soon followed.

But on June 3, the town of Au Sable and Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) cut the ribbon to Keeseville’s new waterfront park, celebrating one of many of Keeseville’s recent downtown developments. The event brought residents, community leaders and Keeseville Elementary’s second grade class to celebrate the 10-year project, planned and executed by AARCH.

AARCH Executive Director Erin Tobin, alongside project leaders, cuts the ribbon to the new Keeseville Waterfront Park on June 3.

AARCH then sold the project to the town of Au Sable for just $1, to maintain and manage it as a public park.

“It’s not just about preserving historic buildings, but it’s also about preserving historic communities and enhancing them and making them better,” said project architect Andrew Prescott.

But the park is just one of many recent developments in Keeseville. Despite its hardships, ADKAction board member Diana Zais says it’s Keeseville’s strong sense of community that has attracted new investment.

“Two towns, two counties, one Keeseville,” said Zais.

The view from the new waterfront park along the Ausable River in Keeseville. Photo by Brenne Sheehan

Building momentum

In March, The State of New York awarded Keeseville $4.5 Million in NY Forward grants to continue the community’s movement towards revitalization by restoring historical buildings into mixed living and commercial spaces.

Zais, who led Keeseville’s NY Forward Grant committee without a consultant, says that the award will work in attracting young professionals, new businesses and settling families to the hamlet to boost its notoriety.

“I consider Keeseville a diamond in the rough,” Zais said. “It has the beautiful river, the beautiful sandstone, these historic buildings, and so it should be very attractive to people who want to live in a small town.”

The funding will be dispersed amongst both municipal and private investing bodies, Zais said. Grant applications through ADK Action open today and close during the third week of July.

Town of Ausable Supervisor Tim Bresett, during the waterfront park’s June 3 opening, suggested that some of the funding could be allocated to create a riverview deck that covers up a load-bearing dirt mound located by the park’s playground.

“First and foremost, we need more community spaces where our community can get together, hang out with each other, enjoy each other’s company, and just be that kind of community again,” Bresett said.

While the implementation of the NY Forward funding will be the first large-scale investment in Keeseville infrastructure, the hamlet has made many grassroots efforts to propagate a vibrant downtown.

The new waterfront park in Keeseville is one of many recent initiatives in the community. Photo by Melissa Hart

In the past few years, Keeseville has become the headquarters for regional organizations like AARCH and ADK Action, and has introduced community spaces like the Valley Grange, which provides space for events, a tool library and even a community radio station: Wheat Paste Radio WAVG-LP 100.5 FM.

Front Street, Keeseville’s business district, hosts small businesses from Village Roast coffee shop to a gourmet mushroom store.

Keeseville Grocery and Deli opened in December, bringing the hamlet a much needed service since its last grocery store closed in 2013.

Beth Stevens, a Keeseville native, purchased the historic Stone Mill building on the corner of Au Sable and Main Street from AARCH to create another community venue, which has been used for events such as the Keeseville Community Arts Festival, an 8-year-running event featuring a free art gallery, children’s activities and plein air painters.

For AARCH Executive Director Erin Tobin, investment in structures like the mill bolsters AARCH’s commitment to preserve historical architecture while giving spaces to the community.

“It’s great, bringing people to this side of the hamlet and showcasing the beautiful architecture and interior of the mill,” Tobin said.

From a community that once worried about what to do with abandoned buildings, graffiti and condemned properties, Keeseville has become a center for change. And the only one to thank, Bresett says, is the enthusiasm and camaraderie of Keesevillians.

“The community mindset has really changed,” Bresett said. “Instead of being a community in peril, we’ve become a community that’s respected again.”

Photo at top by Melissa Hart