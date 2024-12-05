Missing Canadian hiker: What we know so far

Missing hiker Leo DuFour of Canada. Photo courtesy of New York State Police

Search enters 5th day for 22-year-old man from Quebec, who set out to hike remote Allen Mountain

By Gwendolyn Craig

Forest rangers and State Police waded into deep snow on the nearly week-long search for a 22-year-old hiker from Canada who was reported missing by his father at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, in the area of Allen Mountain in the central Adirondack Park town of Newcomb.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Thursday ongoing search efforts have so far not yielded any results.

Who is the hiker and where is he hiking?

Leo DuFour, 22, of Vandreuil, Quebec, arrived in the area on Nov. 29 to hike Allen Mountain, state police said in a news release. Allen Mountain is the 26th highest peak in the state at 4,360 feet, and one of the more remote High Peaks.

DuFour was wearing a black Arc Teryx Coat, black shell pants, a tan winter hat, a black backpack and reflective sunglasses, according to a news release. He is about 150 pounds and is 5-foot 7-inches with brown hair.

What are the search efforts so far?

Rangers have been searching since Sunday for missing hiker Leo DuFour, who was hiking Allen Mountain in Newcomb. Photo courtesy of NYSDEC

Forest Ranger Scott Sabo, the original incident commander on scene, said in a video with DEC staff that about 14 rangers were on the ground searching for DuFour on the summit of Allen, working their way down drainages. Conditions had greatly deteriorated with snow and some wind gusts reaching 20 to 30 miles per hour. Sabo estimated snow depth at four feet above 3,000 feet of elevation.

“Allen Mountain is the most remote High Peak in the Adirondacks. It is extremely time consuming to get crews into the actual search area.” Forest Ranger Scott Sabo

The DEC said DuFour’s father expected his son back on Saturday night, and called State Police on Sunday morning. Police located DuFour’s car covered in snow at the Mount Adams trailhead, one of the trailheads that leads to Allen Mountain.

Rangers found a set of tracks leading to DuFour’s vehicle, the DEC said, but recent snow in the area has made tracking difficult.

Dozens of forest rangers have taken part in the search effort.

An incident commander center is set up at the Newcomb fire house to search for a missing 22-year-old hiker from Canada thought to have summited Allen Mountain. Photo courtesy of NYSDEC

What’s next?

There are two backcountry outposts set up, and the State Police has joined the search using infrared technology, the DEC said. Rangers were taking turns with two- and three-day assignments, according to one of the ranger union representatives.

Newcomb was still under a winter weather advisory Thursday morning, with periods of snow expected until 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-873-2778.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

