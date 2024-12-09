Search for Canadian hiker shifts to recovery

Rangers to scale back efforts to find missing hiker Leo DuFour, unless more clues are found

By Mike Lynch

The rescue mission for a missing Canadian hiker in a remote part of the southern High Peaks is transitioning from an active search to a recovery effort at midnight, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday.

Forest rangers and state police have been searching for 22-year-old Leo DuFour since Sunday, Dec. 1, after his father reported him missing at 2:30 a.m. that day.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

DuFour signed the Mount Adams trail register on Friday, Nov. 29, writing that he was doing a one-day solo trip to Allen Mountain, but never returned. His vehicle was found at the trailhead parking lot by searchers.

After today, the search will transition to what DEC refers to as a “limited continuous search.” This will result in the suspension of the active daily field search but will include some air searches by state helicopters and backcountry patrols when the weather permits. DEC will also conduct outreach to the public.

Leo DuFour, of Canada, has been missing since leaving for a hike up Allen Mountain in Newcomb on Nov. 29. Photo courtesy of New York State Police

The transition was made because the deep snow and frigid temperatures were putting the searchers at risk. Wind chill temperatures have been below zero in recent days.

“Accessibility to the search area, weather and terrain and risk to rescuers and searchers is a reason that we’re transitioning,” said forest ranger Jamison Martin, who has served as incident commander during the mission. “Snow is at least 4 feet deep up at the summit, making searching essentially impossible. It snowed every day since Leo went missing, and it’s not gotten better.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The operation will upgrade to a more active search if any leads turn up on the whereabouts of DuFour, according to the DEC.

The Mount Adams trailhead, located in the town of Newcomb, is regularly used by hikers attempting the 4,340-foot Allen Mountain, which is considered one of the most remote of the Adirondacks’ 46 High Peaks. Its summit is about nine miles from the trailhead via unofficial trails.

Few clues were found. DuFour’s last known location was near the summit of the mountain: rangers found a water bottle above 3,500 feet in the slide area, Martin said. Searchers also found a set of tracks going up Allen but nothing coming down. Rangers believe the tracks were DuFour’s but couldn’t definitely prove that fact, Martin said. Rescuers also determined his cell phone connected to a satellite in two locations on the hike.

DuFour did have winter hiking gear, including snowshoes.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Since Dec. 1, 59 forest rangers have searched nearly 400 miles by foot. State police used two helicopters to transport crews, drop off supplies and conduct aerial searches as weather conditions allowed.

The department is asking the public to refrain from searching the mountain or for DuFour on their own. Martin said forest rangers had to rescue someone who attempted to go up Allen on Dec. 8 to look for DuFour.

“Search conditions are about as rough as you could imagine wind chills — snow, white-out conditions,” Martin said. “The professionals have been at it for a week solid, and we can’t find things. So we ask everybody — it’s obviously dangerous up there — to please stay out of the search area.”

DuFour’s previous hiking experience includes the Adirondacks, according to his TikTok account.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-897-2000.

This post was updated with new information from the DEC at 4:28 p.m.