New York ranger found dead after 8 days missing: Petition demands safety reform 

The 42-year-old’s death has sparked a 3,700-signature petition calling on NYS DEC to fix a ‘broken system’ that lost track of rangers in the backcountry

By James Odato

A group of close friends of Brendan Jackson, a New York assistant forest ranger found dead by his fellow rangers last month, is appealing to newly installed Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton to fix a broken system of keeping track of personnel employed in the backcountry.

In a change.org petition and in a letter sent to Lefton on Thursday, the friends implore the DEC to improve the way the department keeps tabs of rangers, stewards and other personnel overnighting in the woods.

Campaign for safety reform

The petition has drawn more than 3,700 signatures since it was posted July 7, the one-month anniversary of Jackson’s last contact with the DEC. That Saturday, he signed off for the day at 7:22 p.m. from his campsite at Duck Hole in the southern High Peaks near Newcomb.

The petition said backwoods workers like Jackson, 42, who rangers discovered in his tent decomposing June 15, deserve a system that keeps them on their employer’s radar.

Tracking software abandoned

The petition, and letter, contend that the state failed to implement a system long called for to augment tools for dispatchers to track and know who is in the woods on duty and not at home signed out.

“The unnoticed death of AFR Jackson illustrates the need to increase resources and proper protocols to keep our rangers safe,” wrote Danielle Carr, Jackson’s friend for decades.

“DEC Dispatch used to have employee tracking software but abandoned it several years ago,” the petition states. It adds that dispatchers emailing about the lack of tracking software often mentioned Jackson’s backwoods work when illustrating why it would be good to have such technology. “But this software was not implemented,” the petition says.

“No one noticed he was missing”

Carr said DEC dispatchers should have gotten another 11 messages from Jackson during the eight days he was missing, because that’s how he would check in, but no one noticed. She helped trigger the search by contacting DEC personnel on June 14 to ask about Jackson’s contact with DEC.

The reasons for publicizing concerns, said another friend, Sam Prestidge, is to help Jackson’s family and to make sure staff “get home in as good or better condition than they started the day and no one has to go through what we have and the family has.” Jackson’s family has supported the initiatives but has asked not to be contacted, Prestidge said.

State promises investigation

Asked for a response to the group’s contentions, a DEC official provided a comment from Lefton, who attended a funeral service for Jackson in Delmar last month.

She said news of Jackson’s death comes with “great sadness” and that he “was a longtime and valued DEC employee.”

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to AFR Jackson’s family, co-workers, and all who loved him,” she added.

She did not refute any of the statements in the change.org post, and a DEC administration official stated that authorities are looking into internal controls. “As this investigation continues, DEC is evaluating all processes and procedures to ensure appropriate oversight of assistant forest rangers and will implement any necessary enhancements identified, which is routine procedure whenever incidents occur,” the official said.

Assistant Ranger Brendan Jackson and his dog. DEC photo

“Cracks in the system”

The friends also contend that Jackson, who had been working as an assistant ranger since he left college about 15 years ago, did not show any sign of distress, illness or discomfort in the days before his death. Carr filed a deposition with state police stating she saw no indications of suicidal thoughts or impulses with Jackson, with whom she spoke with at least weekly.

He lived at her Rainbow Lake residence when not camping in the woods or bunking at a DEC quarters at Great Camp Santanoni in Newcomb, according to a ranger friend.

She and the other friends behind the petition met when they joined the outings club at Paul Smith’s College as students.

Ranger Jamison Martin, a delegate for the ranger’s union, said the friends’ claims and statements are facts. “There’s definitely cracks in the system,” he said. “They were made known; nothing was done . . . Dispatchers brought it up repeatedly.”

He said he has been positively impressed with Lefton’s support for rangers. She showed up not only at the service for Jackson, but at the grim search for him in Essex County.

“An anomaly” among his peers: Living in the woods, even on days off

“He was an absolute major asset for us,” said Martin, who also went to Paul Smith’s and was friends with Jackson for years. He said Jackson was so well-acquainted with the Adirondack wilderness that he was “an anomaly” among DEC rangers with his “intimate knowledge,” living in the woods even on days off from his backcountry duties.

Tony Goodwin, a longtime Adirondack trail and mapmaker, said he worked for years with Jackson on developing a map of the High Peaks, the region that includes the 46 mountains that rise 4,000 feet, all of which Jackson had climbed. He said Jackson had spotted errors in previous maps Goodwin had developed for the Adirondack Mountain Club, particularly about designated campsites. So, Goodwin recruited Jackson to proofread all subsequent maps. “He had an absolute phenomenal memory,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin did not sign the petition calling on changes by the DEC. He said even the most robust tracking system could not have prevented the untimely death.

“It seems as though his failure to sign in should have been picked up earlier than it was,” Goodwin said. The overall outcome wouldn’t have changed, but it would have allowed the body to have gotten a more thorough autopsy.”

Martin said there was nothing to indicate foul play and that Jackson’s state-issued Ford F-250 truck was found at the Upper Works entrance to the Duck Hole trail. He said authorities arranged for a lab to examine tissue from Jackson’s remains, but the analysis report may take months.

Photo at the top: Assistant Forest Ranger Brendan Jackson (courtesy of Danielle Carr)

