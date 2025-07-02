Rangers pay respects to deceased colleague Brendan Jackson

Assistant Forest Ranger Brendan Jackson. DEC photo

Assistant Ranger passed away last month

Recent actions from NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in the Adirondack region:

Honoring Assistant Forest Ranger Jackson

Earlier this month, Assistant Forest Ranger Brendan Jackson passed away while camping. Since joining DEC in 2008, Brendan served as a remarkable steward of natural resources focused on educating and assisting New Yorkers seeking to connect with nature, particularly in the remote Adirondack wilderness. With his most recent service as Assistant Forest Ranger in the High Peaks, Brendan put the public’s safety above his own when responding to rescues, suppressing fires, patrolling trails, and helping maintain backcountry facilities. He continued much of this work into the winter as a trusted interior caretaker at Marcy Dam and Colden and, early in his career, as an intern at DEC’s Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, repeatedly demonstrating his commitment to educating New Yorkers about the importance of protecting our natural resources. A Division of Forest Protection Honor Guard served at the funeral last week, We offer our condolences to his friends and family. Brendan was 42 years old.



Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster