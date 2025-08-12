Heat waves trigger wildland fire, multiple hiker rescues across Adirondacks

Dehydration, heat exhaustion send multiple hikers to hospital this week

Hot weather conditions led to multiple heat-related rescues across the Adirondacks this week, as New York State Forest Rangers responded to hikers suffering from dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat-related medical emergencies on popular mountain trails.

Teen rescued after heat-related collapse

On Aug. 6 at 10:40 a.m., off-duty Forest Ranger Adams came across a hiker who had fallen and dislocated their shoulder on Saddleback Mountain. The rescue required a helicopter hoist operation coordinated by multiple agencies.

New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation was approved. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr served as hoist operator on the helicopter and lowered a NYSP medic to splint the subject’s shoulder and prepare the 30-year-old from Quebec for a hoist. Lt. Kerr successfully hoisted the subject into the helicopter.

The incident, which occurred in Essex County’s Town of Keene, was resolved by 12:30 p.m. with the injured hiker transported to the hospital.

Missing elderly hiker found safe

Rangers conducted an extensive overnight search in Franklin County after a missing 79-year-old with dementia was reported missing on Aug. 6 in the Town of Brighton.

The search mobilized significant resources: 21 Rangers, nine fire departments, five NYSP units, NYSP Aviation, six members of Search and Rescue of the Northern Adirondacks, and DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement joined the efforts. At 10:55 a.m., Forest Ranger Nahor located the subject in good physical health other than minor scrapes.

Heat-related rescues on Mount Marcy

On Aug. 7, Rangers responded to Mount Marcy when an 18-year-old hiker 50 yards off the summit of Mount Marcy complaining of fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain, and vomiting. The hiker from New Jersey had also run out of water.

After the summit steward provided water and the teenager was rehydrated, Rangers escorted the group down as a precaution, providing electrolytes and food along the way.

DEC encourages hikers to bring adequate food and water, and to check weather forecasts before heading out. “Proper preparation for a hike can reduce bouts of cramping and dehydration,” officials noted. “If it’s too hot, consider hiking a different day.”

Search in Sawtooth Mountains

Late on Aug. 10, Rangers responded to a third-party Garmin SOS activation stating “sick, injured, broken, dislocated” in the Sawtooth Mountains in Franklin County’s Town of Harrietstown.

At 9:51 p.m., Forest Rangers made contact with the subject and provided care to the subject. Based on the patient assessment, Rangers determined the hiker could walk out overnight. At 12:05 a.m., Rangers assisted the subject to the trailhead.

Wildfire contained in St. Regis Canoe Area

On Aug. 10 at 6:52 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about a wildland fire near Little Long Pond in the St. Regis Canoe Area. Forest Rangers Corey and Ordway responded to the remote location in Franklin County’s Town of Santa Clara. By 12:24 a.m., Rangers brought the fire under control.

Safety reminders

Forest Rangers continue to emphasize proper preparation for backcountry adventures. DEC encourages hikers to visit their Hike Smart NY and Adirondack Backcountry Information before heading out.

For emergencies, hikers should call 911 for urgent assistance or 833-NYS-RANGERS to reach Forest Rangers for search and rescue needs or to report illegal activity on state lands.

As of July 1, Rangers have conducted 139 search and rescue missions in 2025, extinguished 82 wildfires covering nearly 705 acres, and participated in 56 prescribed fires that rejuvenated 1,514 acres of land to date.

Photo at top: Wildland fire near Little Long Pond in the St. Regis Canoe Area. Photo courtesy of DEC