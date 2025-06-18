Rangers assist dehydrated hikers in Cranberry Lake, Mt Haystack

Recent NYS DEC Forest Ranger actions in the Adirondacks:

Dehydrated hiker suffering from mild hypothermia

Town of Clifton, St. Lawrence County: On June 10 at 12:53 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call regarding an overdue hiker on the Dead Creek trail in Cranberry Lake Wild Forest. Forest Ranger Benzel confirmed the subject’s vehicle was still in the parking lot. At 1:20 p.m., Ranger Benzel located the 41-year-old from Webster as the subject was attempting to hike back down the trail. The hiker was shivering, nauseated, thirsty, and tired, and showed signs of mild hypothermia, dehydration, and possible fall-related injuries. Rangers Ellis and Shea travelled by boat to the subject’s location. Rangers warmed the patient by building a campfire and providing warm fluids before transporting the hiker by boat to the trailhead parking lot. Ranger Benzel drove the patient to the hospital. Resources were clear at 6:15 p.m.

Dehydrated hiker on Haystack

Town of North Elba, Essex County

On June 12 at 3:27 p.m., Forest Rangers Foutch and Rooney responded to a call for a dehydrated hiker near the summit of Mount Haystack. Despite vomiting, the hiker continued the planned route up and over the shoulder of Mount Marcy and down to Marcy Dam, while Rangers responded. When Rangers reached the hiker, they provided water, electrolytes, and food, and assisted them out to Adirondak Loj. Resources were clear at 7:22 p.m. Rangers encourage hikers to bring enough food and water for the entirety of their planned hike, and longer in case something goes wrong. Planning ahead can help hikers avoid dehydration along the trail.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Haystack Mountain rescue. DEC photo

Leg injury on Prospect Mountain

Town of Lake George, Warren County: On June 13 at 1:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker who had suffered a leg injury on Prospect Mountain. Forest Rangers, an Environmental Conservation Police Officer, and DEC Operations staff hiked to the patient with a wheeled litter and other equipment. Rangers splinted the hiker’s leg injury and packaged the 34-year-old from Gansevoort for evacuation down the trail using the wheeled litter with a belay. Family members transported the subject to the hospital. Resources were clear at 4:30 p.m.

Hiker and dog stuck on ledge on Crane Mountain

Town of Johnsburg, Warren County: On June 13 at 3:50 p.m., Hamilton County 911 alerted Ray Brook Dispatch about a dropped call from a hiker lost on Crane Mountain with their dog. Forest Rangers started linear searches of the trails and area around Crane Mountain Pond. Ranger Caswell located some tracks and heard a dog barking. Navigating the steep terrain, Ranger Casewell made voice contact with the 42-year-old hiker from Queensbury. The subject and their dog were stuck on a ledge, mid-slope, on the mountain. Rangers worked down to the hiker and assisted them back to the trail. The hiker and dog were in good health. Resources were clear by 9 p.m.

Crane Mountain rescue. DEC photo

Overdue hikers found

Town of Keene, Essex County: On June 14 at 12:20 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from someone concerned about his wife and son who were overdue from a hike up Nippletop Mountain. At 2:45 a.m., Forest Ranger DuChene located the 54 and 19-year-olds from LeRoy on the access road and transported them back to their vehicle. Rangers encourage hikers to inform a friend or loved one of their anticipated hiking plans so they can call for assistance if the hiker becomes overdue. In this case, planning ahead helped ensure the safe location and return of the hikers.

Campfire safety outreach

Hamlet of Pottersville, Warren County: On June 14, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Arnold participated in Get Outdoors & Get Together Day at Scaroon Manor Campground and Day Use Area. At the event, Lt. Arnold and Smokey Bear spread the word about campfire safety.



The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster

Photo at top: Prospect Mountain rescue. DEC photo