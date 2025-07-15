Recent fires sparked by lightning, negligent campers

Recent actions by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in the Adirondack region:

Unattended campfire at Split Rock Falls

Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County: On July 8 at 2:50 p.m., while on patrol of Split Rock Falls in Hammond Pond Wild Forest, Forest Ranger Black discovered an unattended campfire that escaped a rock ring and was burning the pine duff. Three Rangers quickly put out the fire.

DEC reminds those camping this summer of these fire safety tips:

Never leave a campfire unattended. Always keep water and hand tools nearby to control the fire, if necessary. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.

Stir the remains, add more water, and stir again. If you do not have water, use dirt. Do not bury your coals as they can smolder and break out.

Remains of unattended fire at Split Rock Falls. DEC photo

Teen injures leg on Indian Pass hike

Town of North Elba, Essex County: On July 8 at 6:40 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Garmin about an SOS from a 13-year-old hiking with a camp group who suffered an upper leg injury on Indian Pass near Wallface Mountain. At 8:15 p.m., a New York State Police (NYSP) helicopter inserted Forest Rangers Curcio and Quinn to the location. Rangers splinted the hiker’s injured leg and harnessed the teenager from Virginia for a successful hoist. At 8:35 p.m., the NYSP helicopter flew the patient to the hospital.

Dehydrated hiker on Buck Mountain

Village of Fort Ann, Washington County: On July 10 at 11:50 a.m., Washington County 911 requested Forest Ranger assistance with a dehydrated hiker near the summit of Buck Mountain. Rangers Carabetta and Clute reached the 31-year-old by 12:30 p.m., rehydrated the subject, and assisted them back to the trailhead where Fort Ann EMS evaluated the patient.

DEC encourages hikers to bring plenty of food and water for their hike in case the hike lasts longer than expected. Proper preparation for a hike can reduce the risk of dehydration.

Aftermath of a recent fire in Chesterfield. DEC photo

Lightning causes fire in Chesterfield

Town of Chesterfield

Essex County

Wildland Fire: On July 12, Ray Brook Dispatch received a request from local fire departments for Forest Ranger assistance with a wildland fire believed to be caused by lightning. Ranger Black shared a unified command with the Keeseville Fire Department. They assigned crews from six fire departments, Keeseville EMS, and seven Rangers to control the fire. Crews worked overnight and into the next day, containing the two-acre fire by the evening of July 13.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster