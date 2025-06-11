Angler falls down Ausable embankment, breaking leg

Recent NYS DEC Forest Ranger actions in the Adirondacks:

Memorial Day service

Town of Newcomb, Essex County: On May 26, Forest Rangers joined New York State Police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Navy, and the Newcomb Volunteer Fire Department for a multi-agency Memorial Day remembrance service and wreath laying. The event took place at the Vietnam memorial plaque.

Angler injury at Whiteface

Town of Wilmington, Essex County: On June 6 at 5 p.m., Essex County 911 contacted Ray Brook Dispatch about an angler who had fallen approximately 20 feet down an embankment into the Ausable River at the base of Whiteface Mountain between the gondola and the pump house. Forest Ranger Adams used an inflatable kayak to reach the subject with help from members of the Wilmington Fire Department on the bank of the river. They used the kayak to transport the 61-year-old from Virginia to the other side of the Ausable River. Rangers DuChene and Praczkajlo helped extricate the subject, who had suffered a broken leg, to a waiting ambulance. Resources were clear at 6:03 p.m.

Ausable River rescue. DEC photos

Missing man at OK Slip Falls

Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County: On June 7 at 7:35 p.m., staff at the Northern Frontier Camp requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a 72-year-old in the area of OK Slip Falls who had last been seen at 3 p.m. When Rangers Miller and Scott arrived, counselors advised they located the subject on a trail near the Hudson River. Rangers hiked to the location and assisted the subject back to camp. Resources were clear at 11 p.m.

Search for man with dementia

Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County: On June 8 at 6:19 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about a subject who walked in toward the Clear Pond trail in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and did not come out. The caller indicated the 76-year-old suffers from dementia. Forest Rangers, an Environmental Conservation Police Officer, and New York State Police responded to the search. At 7:18 p.m., Ranger Snye located the subject approximately 400 yards from John’s Pond. Ranger Snye assisted the subject to the trailhead. Indian Lake Rescue transported them to Glens Falls Hospital. Resources were clear at 9:36 p.m.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster