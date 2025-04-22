Fires in 10 New York state counties burn more than 37 acres

Rangers respond to cold and wet hikers on Whiteface Memorial Highway

Recent NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger actions:

Kayakers stuck on Stillwater Reservoir

Town of Webb, Herkimer County: On April 13 at 2:40 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Herkimer County 911 about two kayakers on Stillwater Reservoir who were unable to paddle back to the boat launch due to strong winds. At 4:11 p.m., Forest Ranger Lee responded by boat, located the 42- and 55-year-olds from Herkimer, and transported the pair back to their vehicle.

Wildfires

Albany, Clinton, Greene, Herkimer, Orange, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Warren, and Washington counties: Between April 14 and 21, Forest Rangers and local fire departments responded to fires in 10 counties across New York State. The fires burned more than 37 acres of land. The largest was a fire in Putnam Valley, Putnam County, measuring 21 acres, which started on April 18 and was contained the same day. Four of the 11 fires were caused by debris burning and Rangers issued multiple tickets. DEC reminds New Yorkers that the statewide brush burning ban is in effect until May 14. Violators of the ban are subject to a minimum fine of $500.

Cold, wet hikers on Whiteface Memorial Highway

Town of Wilmington, Essex County: On April 19 at 6:14 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from two hikers looking for assistance getting down from the top of Whiteface Veterans’ Memorial Highway. The two 19-year-olds from Quebec were not prepared for the cold and rainy conditions on the trail. At 6:52 p.m., Forest Rangers Curcio and Foutch reached the hikers on the road. Their clothes were soaked through, and if further subjected to the cold, the pair would likely have suffered from hypothermia. Rangers provided warm clothes and transported the hikers to their vehicle. Resources were clear by 7:50 p.m.

To avoid similar issues, hikers are encouraged to check the weather before a hike, wear insulating layers, and bring traction devices when icy conditions are possible.

Hikers lost on Santanoni

Town of Newcomb, Essex County: On April 21 at 2 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from New York State Police about a GPS beacon initiated by a lost hiker. Coordinates placed the hiker off the Santanoni Express trail near the junction with the Bradley Pond trail. At 5:05 a.m., Forest Ranger Martin located the 36-year-old from Brockport and 41-year-old from Fairport and escorted the hikers back to the trailhead. Resources were clear at 7:50 a.m.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information. If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region.

