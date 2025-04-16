Overdue Seward Mt. hiker found at nearby lean-to

Snowshoe tracks led rangers to 57-year-old missing hiker

Recent NYS DEC forest ranger actions:

Town of Harrietstown

Franklin County

Wilderness Search: On April 8 at 10:15 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a subject concerned about a 57-year-old friend who was one day overdue from a hike on Seward Mt. Six Forest Rangers started searching at 2:30 a.m., and 12 more Rangers later joined the search. One crew located the subject’s snowshoe tracks after brushing below 4 inches of fresh snow. The Rangers followed those tracks for 100 yards and continued in that direction. At 12:36 p.m., the Rangers located the subject at the Ouluska Pass lean-to off the Northville-Placid trail. The hiker was tired, but otherwise in good health. Rangers escorted the hiker back to the trailhead where he was met by a family member. Resources were clear at 4:52 p.m.

A ranger looks at a snowshoe track in the snow. DEC photo

CPR training

Hamlet of Ray Brook

Essex County

Training: On April 13, Ray Brook Dispatchers participated in CPR training. The training allows DEC Dispatchers to provide assistance to callers in need of backcountry rescue before Forest Rangers are able to reach them.

Illegal brush fire spreads

Town of Burke

Franklin County

Law Enforcement: On April 13, Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger response to a wildland fire. Burke Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished a fire started by a subject illegally burning debris and leaves in their yard. A Forest Ranger issued a ticket for a violation of the statewide annual ban on residential brush burning.

Helping a shoeless hiker

Village of Saranac Lake

Essex County

Wilderness Search: On April 13 at 9:25 p.m., Forest Ranger responded to a call for a shoeless subject last seen walking into the woods. Rangers searched with Saranac Lake Fire Department and Saranac Lake Police. At 10:30 p.m., Rangers Adams, Corey, and Jansen located the 26-year-old in good health and walked them back to their residence. Saranac Lake EMS took over care of the subject.

Dispatcher Hanf. DEC photo

Honoring Dispatchers

April 13 to 19 is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which honors the vital work of public safety telecommunicators, who are often the first point of contact for emergency calls.

