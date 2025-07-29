Helicopter rescues in High Peaks: Herbert Brook lean-to and Haystack Mountain evacuations save hikers

Recent emergency operations in the Adirondack region included two helicopter rescues, a hiking injury, and wildfire suppression across Essex and Clinton counties.

Overnight medical emergency leads to helicopter evacuation

Dehydrated hiker airlifted from Herbert Brook lean-to

Town of Newcomb, Essex County: A 76-year-old hiker required overnight medical care and helicopter evacuation after experiencing intermittent fainting spells on the Calamity Brook trail. The emergency began at 8:37 p.m. on July 22 when an SOS call was received from the hiker’s Garmin device.

The hiker had been on the trail since 6:30 a.m. and was suffering from severe dehydration and low blood sugar when companions called for assistance. Four rescue personnel and an Essex County Paramedic reached the patient at 11:50 p.m., providing immediate medical treatment and rehydration.

Due to the patient’s condition and remote location, the rescue team established overnight care at the Herbert Brook lean-to. Medical monitoring continued until 8:30 a.m., when New York State Police Pilot Engel flew the stabilized patient to the hospital.

Herbert brook lean-to rescue. Photo courtesy of DEC

High Peaks helicopter rescue saves hiker with ankle injury

Technical hoist operation conducted on Haystack Mountain

Town of Keene, Essex County: A technical helicopter hoist rescue was executed on July 23 when a 25-year-old New Jersey hiker sustained an unstable ankle injury on Haystack Mountain. The emergency call was received at 12:34 p.m., with New York State Police Aviation immediately approved for the operation.

Rescue personnel lowered from the aircraft reached the injured hiker on the mountain’s steep terrain. After providing medical care and securing the patient with rescue equipment, both the patient and rescuer were hoisted into the aircraft at 2:25 p.m. NYSP Pilot Engel completed the transport to the hospital.

Quick response prevents knee injury from worsening

Marcy Dam hiker assisted back to trailhead

Town of North Elba, Essex County: On July 22 at 8:17 p.m., emergency responders received a call about a hiker with a knee injury approximately a tenth of a mile from the Marcy Dam outpost. At 9:47 p.m., rescue personnel reached the 71-year-old from Alplaus, provided first aid, and helped them back to Adirondak Loj.

Downed power line sparks 5.5-acre wildfire

AuSable fire contained with no structural damage

Town of AuSable, Clinton County: On July 24 at 5:33 p.m., five rescue personnel and the Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a downed power line. The fire spread to 5.5 acres before being contained, with no structures at risk during the incident.

Photo reference: AuSable fire.jpg

Emergency operations demonstrate coordinated response

The four emergency operations across Essex and Clinton counties highlight the diverse challenges facing rescue teams in the Adirondack region. From technical helicopter rescues in the High Peaks to wildfire suppression, emergency responders handled medical emergencies, hiking injuries, and fire suppression within a 48-hour period.

Both helicopter rescues occurred in areas where conventional ground evacuation would have been significantly more time-consuming and potentially dangerous for the patients. The successful outcomes reflect coordination between rescue personnel, emergency medical teams, and State Police Aviation units.

High Peaks rescue teams have conducted 139 search and rescue missions statewide as of July 1, 2025, responding to emergencies across New York’s wilderness areas.

Wilderness safety in the Adirondack High Peaks

These emergency operations underscore the importance of proper hiking preparation in the High Peaks region. Dehydration, injuries, and equipment failures are common causes of wilderness emergencies requiring emergency response.

Video footage of both helicopter rescues is available for download at the DEC website.

For wilderness emergencies in the Adirondacks, contact rescue services at 833-NYS-RANGERS. For immediate assistance, call 911.

Photo at top: Haystack hoist from helicopter. Courtesy of DEC.