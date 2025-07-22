Illegal trail markings at Black Bear Mountain lead hikers astray

Recent actions by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in the Adirondack region:

Hikers follow illegal trail markings off route

Town of Inlet, Hamilton County: On July 16 at 2 p.m., Herkimer County transferred a call to Ray Brook Dispatch from three hikers off trail on Black Bear Mountain. The 44-year-old and two teenagers from Pennsylvania followed blue paint on trees down the summit. Forest Rangers Miller and Nahor responded to the coordinates, found the three subjects in good spirits, and assisted them back to their vehicle. Resources were clear at 4:30 p.m.

It is illegal to add paint to a trail. Responsible parties may face misdemeanor-level charges if caught.

Unprepared hiker lost overnight near Bradley Pond

Town of Newcomb, Essex County: On July 17 at 5:40 p.m., Forest Rangers Ordway, Quinones, and Sabo responded to a call for an unprepared, lost hiker near Bradley Pond. Rangers removed blown-down trees to reach the 73-year-old. At 10:39 p.m., Rangers reached the hiker, rewarmed them, and provided food and drink. Once the hiker was feeling better, Rangers assisted them back to the trailhead. Resources were clear at 5:25 a.m.

DEC encourages hikers to bring plenty of food and water for their hike in case the hike lasts longer than expected. Proper preparation for a hike can reduce the risk of dehydration.

92-year-old hiker rescued after fall

Town of Brighton, Franklin County: On July 17 at 1:25 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about an elderly hiker who had fallen down an embankment. The 92-year-old from Saranac Lake was unable to walk on their own. Forest Rangers Adams and H. Praczkajlo, along with Paul Smiths Gabriels and Saranac Lake Fire Departments, reached the subject and assisted them down to the Black Pond trailhead. Saranac Lake Rescue transported the hiker to the hospital. Resources were clear at 2:10 p.m.

Rangers participate in youth academy in Village of Saranac Lake. Photo courtesy of DEC.

Rangers participate in youth academy

Village of Saranac Lake, Franklin County: On July 17, Forest Rangers Adams, Curcio, and Ordway participated in the Saranac Lake Police Department’s youth academy. Rangers spoke to 13 to 17-year-olds about the Forest Ranger job, demonstrated splinting skills, and showed participants how to use backpack carriers for mock search and rescue exercises.

Medical emergency at campground

Town of Lake Pleasant, Hamilton County: On July 15 at 1 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a report of a camper experiencing a medical issue, possibly atrial fibrillation. Forest Rangers Nally and Savarie responded to the Indian Lake Islands campground boat launch where they met Speculator EMS and campground staff. Rangers retrieved the 71-year-old from Ohio and transported them to the boat launch. Speculator EMS took the patient to the hospital. Resources were clear at 6 a.m.

Child recovery operation in Ticonderoga

Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County: On July 20, Ray Brook Dispatch received a morning phone call from New York State Police (NYSP) requesting Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a nine-year-old girl allegedly abducted from a rest area near exit 22 of the Northway. Approximately 30 Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) joined the search. At 2 p.m., the continued investigation led searchers to a pond. A Ranger-led team of ECOs found the missing child deceased. NYSP determined there was no abduction and charged the father with 2nd degree murder.

Missing hiker found alive on Mount Marcy

Town of Keene, Essex County: On June 20 at 5:03 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the brother of a hiker who had last been heard from the night before on the summit of Mount Marcy. Forest Rangers searched into the overnight with negative results. The following morning at 6:35 a.m., Assistant Forest Ranger Vaughn located the 22-year-old from Pennsylvania alive and well in a lean-to.