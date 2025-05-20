Rangers bust up underage party in Lewis County

Recent actions by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s Forest Rangers in the Adirondack region:

Misplaced participant at Trek for Trout event

Town of Morehouse, Hamilton County: On May 17, during DEC’s Trek for Trout event, one of the participants failed to meet his planned 3 p.m. return time. Forest Rangers found the subject’s vehicle at the trailhead and Ranger Nally began searching along the planned route. Ranger Thompson searched in drainage to the northeast of Bochen Lake that feeds Feullard Vly. At 7:30 p.m., Ranger Nally established voice contact with the subject near Feullard Vly. The 50-year-old from Barneveld was dehydrated and hungry but not injured. Ranger Nally guided him out and drove him to his vehicle. Resources were clear at 9:30 p.m.

The Trek for Trout event supports brook trout conservation. DEC worked with Trout Unlimited, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Trout Power, Native Fish Coalition, Paul Smith’s College, and SUNY ESF to post signs at hundreds of brook trout ponds as part of a citizen science initiative to collect angler data and protect these fisheries. Forest Rangers were stationed at each hub to provided assistance and directions to participants.

Party’s over in Lyonsdale

Town of Lyonsdale, Lewis County: On May 17 at 9:21 p.m., Forest Rangers received a report about a possible underage drinking party at Sand Flats State Forest. Rangers Cooley and Maxwell patrolled the area and discovered 10 individuals gathering. By 11:20 p.m., the number of individuals increased to 30 and Rangers learned that the party details had been shared on social media. A New York State Police unit and two additional Forest Rangers responded. Rangers kept control of the scene by speaking with each group of visitors and posting up at the main entrance. Rangers interviewed 20 individuals and issued 13 violations for possession of alcohol by someone under the age of 21 and depositing rubbish on State land. The group was planning to burn tires and pallets. Partygoers cleaned up the area and Rangers conducted field sobriety tests to ensure everyone was safe to drive home.

Airboat at Schroon Lake “Touch a Truck.” DEC photo

Rangers take part in ‘Touch a Truck’ in Schroon

Town of Schroon Lake, Essex County: On May 16, Forest Rangers Quinn and Savarie participated in the annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event. Nearly 200 students from Schroon Lake Central School District attended the event and learned about Rangers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, New York State Police, Fire, and EMS. Rangers brought a truck and airboat for children to explore.

Photo at top: An underage group of would-be partygoers was planning to burn tires and pallets. Party attendees cleaned up the area in Lewis County and rangers conducted field sobriety tests to ensure everyone was safe to drive home. DEC photo