Rangers assist lost hiker on Blue Mountain

Brush fires burn in five counties around New York state

Recent NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger actions:

Lake Luzerne fire. DEC photo

Lake Luzerne fire

Warren County: Between April 21 and 28, Forest Rangers and local fire departments responded to fires in five counties across New York State. The fires burned more than 21 acres. The largest fire was in Lake Luzerne, Warren County, measuring 14 acres, which started on April 24 and was contained the same day. Six of the eight fires were caused by debris burning. DEC reminds New Yorkers that the statewide brush burning ban is in effect through May 14. Violators of the ban are subject to a minimum fine of $500.

Lost hiker on Blue Mt.

Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County: On April 26 at 11 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch alerted Forest Rangers to a lost hiker on Blue Mountain. The dispatcher determined the hiker was off trail, approximately one-half mile southeast of the summit. Ranger Miller reached the subject by phone. The hiker advised they were able to get a map phone app to work and make it back to the trail. Ranger Miller told the 41-year-old from Syracuse to begin making his way slowly to the summit. Ranger Miller hiked up the snow-covered service road to the summit and met the hiker. Rangers Lewis and Nahor arrived in UTVs and transported Ranger Miller and the subject to Ranger Miller’s truck. Ranger Miller drove the hiker to his vehicle and resources were clear at 2 p.m.

Leg injury on Prospect Mt.

Town of Lake George, Warren County: On April 26 at 1:45 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Department requested Forest Ranger assistance with the carry out of a hiker who suffered a lower leg injury on Prospect Mountain. Rangers Geyer, Kabrehl, Morehouse, and Perryman reached the 37-year-old from Boston and transported him in a litter to an awaiting ambulance.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster

Photo at top: Blue Mountain fire tower. Explorer file photo by Lisa Ballard