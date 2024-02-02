Surviving a fall

Experienced ice climber describes Jan. 9 accident in Cascade Pass

By Phil Brown

On what started as a normal day, Bob Emery dropped off his 4-year-old daughter at daycare and drove to Cascade Pass to meet Bobby O’Connor and three Northwood School students at an ice-climbing cliff known as Pitchoff Right.

A guidebook describes Pitchoff Right as “the single most hacked, chopped, gang-roped piece of ice in the park.” It’s a popular place to practice, given the variety of climbing options and the ease of setting up a top rope.

“I probably have done that climb more than any other,” said Emery, 38, a seasoned climber and a math teacher at Northwood, a private school in Lake Placid.

This time, however, something went badly wrong. When Emery got to the cliff, O’Connor – the director of the school’s outing club – was part-way up the wall. Emery tied into a rope and started up a different part of the cliff. Both were belayed by students.

To protect against a fall, Emery twisted in an ice screw and clipped the rope when he got about 12 feet up. He then continued climbing. After another 12 feet or so, he stopped to put in a second ice screw. Suddenly he fell to the ground, striking his forehead against a rock and suffering a concussion. Though he wore a helmet, it did not protect the area of impact.

Bob Emery, a seasoned ice climber and a math teacher at Northwood, a private school in Lake Placid who was injured in a fall on Jan. 9. Photo by Phil Brown. Photo at top: A helicopter takes flight Emery, rescued after a fall while ice climbing in Chapel Pond pass, as state forest rangers bring rescue equipment back to their trucks. Photo by Eric Teed

“I don’t remember anything from choosing the screw until I was in a litter,” Emery told the Explorer.

Another party at the cliff called 911. State forest rangers and Keene firefighters responded and lowered Emery down an icy slope to an ambulance. He was driven to a nearby helicopter, which had landed on the road, and flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Tests revealed he had fractured his skull.

Two weeks after the Jan. 9 accident, Emery was still recovering at his Saranac Lake home. He didn’t need surgery, but until the fractures mend, he avoids activities that could aggravate his injuries or bring on headaches. Doctors even told him not to sneeze – a directive that can be hard to follow. “I have sneezed a few times. It feels like my head is going to explode,” he said.

What happened?

What caused the fall is a mystery. While twisting in the second screw with one hand, Emery gripped an ice ax with his other hand, the pick planted in the ice. He theorizes that the ax dislodged, perhaps due to a slight shift in body position, leading to the fall. His belayer, a Northwood junior with climbing experience, did nothing wrong, according to Emery.

O’Connor heard Emery yell “Falling!” and turned to see his friend plummeting to the ground, more or less in a horizontal position. O’Connor lowered at once to assess Emery’s injuries. He and the students packed their spare clothing around Emery to keep him warm. After a minute or so, Emery came to and tried to stand, though he has no memory of this. “Bob was on the Life Flight helicopter within an hour of the fall, which is amazing,” O’Connor said.

When O’Connor phoned Northwood, school officials jumped into action. One administrator drove to the cliff right away, while another headed to the Vermont hospital. When the three students returned to campus, they were greeted by the school psychologist and debriefed. O’Connor praised the on-the-scene reactions of the students, who had been trained in wilderness first-aid and rescue. “It was a silver lining to see their training pay off,” he said.

The accident could have been prevented if Emery had hiked to the top of the cliff and set up a top rope rather than leading the climb. But because the climb was well within his ability, he did not feel he was taking a risk. A ground fall might also have been prevented if he had put in a second screw sooner. But again, given the ease of the climb, he did not think himself in danger. “At that grade [of difficulty] I should be able to stop and place a screw anywhere,” he remarked.

Emery, who grew up in Connecticut, took up rock and ice climbing after moving to the Adirondacks in 2007. He expects to climb again, but it’s too early to tell how the accident will affect his attitude. He’s grateful for the support of his family, friends and the Northwood community.

“Climbing has always been a private, meditative thing for me,” he said. “The hard part of this accident is how it affected my family, my school, my climbing partners.”





