The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Communities

Ranger rescue on Route 73 in Keene

By Adirondack Explorer

January 9, 2024

Explore More: big story, search and rescue

By Eric Teed

The state Department of Environmental Conservation dispatched seven state forest rangers to rescue a “seriously injured” ice climber along Pitchoff Mountain off Route 73 in the town of Keene.

Besides rangers, Keene and Keene Valley fire department personnel responded around 10:15 a.m. They reached the 36-year-old at the Pitchoff climbing area, set up a low-angle rope rescue system and lowered the man several hundred feet to an ambulance waiting on Route 73, a DEC official said.

At 10:28 a.m., the patient was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center by a LifeNet helicopter. Further details were unavailable.

Photo at top: A medivac helicopter takes flight with a man rescued after a fall while ice climbing in Cascade Pass as state forest rangers bring rescue equipment back to their trucks. Photo by EricTeed

More recent stories to Explore:

Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondack Explorer is a nonprofit magazine covering the Adirondack Park's environment, recreation and communities.

View all articles by this author

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *