Ranger rescue on Route 73 in Keene

By Eric Teed
The state Department of Environmental Conservation dispatched seven state forest rangers to rescue a “seriously injured” ice climber along Pitchoff Mountain off Route 73 in the town of Keene.
Besides rangers, Keene and Keene Valley fire department personnel responded around 10:15 a.m. They reached the 36-year-old at the Pitchoff climbing area, set up a low-angle rope rescue system and lowered the man several hundred feet to an ambulance waiting on Route 73, a DEC official said.
At 10:28 a.m., the patient was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center by a LifeNet helicopter. Further details were unavailable.
Photo at top: A medivac helicopter takes flight with a man rescued after a fall while ice climbing in Cascade Pass as state forest rangers bring rescue equipment back to their trucks. Photo by EricTeed
Comments
Wayne Entress says
Great work to Keane fire rescue
Shane Kenyon says
Wouldn’t that be Cascade Pass since it was at Pitchoff?